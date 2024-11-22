Open Arms Food Pantry and Resource Center Hosting Annual Turkeytastic Community Event in South LA
Los Angeles, CA, November 22, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Open Arms Food Pantry and Resource Center charity is located in South Los Angeles and provdes crtically needed social services to LA County residents that are experiencing socio economic hardship. Their programming includes Rattles of Love that supports parents of infants with diaper and basic need access free of charge, food pantry access and Golden Aged Soup Kitchen hot meal service.
This year Open Arms Food Pantry and Resource Center will be hosting TurkeyTastic on November 26 2024 from the time of 11am to 1pm to provide food security for the holiday season. Participating partners include Laundry Truck of LA that will be providing free wash and dry service to the public free of charge.
Donations are being accepted. To obtain more information please visit their website.
Myeta Perdomo
213-300-0080
openarmscharityla.org
TurkeyTastic Annual Thanksgiving Event Flyer
Flyer attached provides event details of location, time and details for participation.
