Wally’s Carpet & Tile Expands Product Offerings and Services and Locations for Today’s Families
Wally’s Carpet & Tile, serving the Inland Empire for over 70 years, proudly announces the opening of its newest showroom in Upland, CA, This location expands Wally’s reach, offering homeowners convenient access to top flooring trends and the exceptional service that defines Wally’s commitment to quality and customer satisfaction.
Upland, CA, November 30, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Wally’s Carpet & Tile, a trusted name in the Inland Empire since 1954, is proud to announce its ongoing mission of delivering exceptional flooring solutions. Known for quality craftsmanship and customer-focused service, Wally’s is unveiling new product options and services designed to meet the diverse needs of today’s families.
"Our mission has always been to provide exceptional service and unmatched integrity, ensuring every customer finds the perfect flooring to fit their lifestyle and budget," said Chris Rogers, owner of Wally’s Carpet & Tile. “As a family-run business, we’re dedicated to delivering the best customer experience while staying true to our community-focused values.”
With showrooms in San Bernardino, Yucaipa, and the newly opened Upland location, Wally’s offers a wide range of flooring options, including Lifeproof, Waterproof, Kidproof, and Petproof products. Customers can explore stylish and durable solutions like scratch-resistant hardwood, spill-proof luxury vinyl, and plush carpets that bring both functionality and beauty to their homes.
Wally’s is also proud to feature products with Cedar’s Paw of Approval, a designation reserved for flooring that’s pet- and kid-friendly, ensuring every household is prepared for life’s messiest moments.
Why Choose Wally’s Carpet & Tile?
Over 70 years of locally owned expertise in the Inland Empire.
Interest-free financing options, including payment at escrow closing, to make flooring upgrades accessible.
Complimentary design consultations with knowledgeable staff.
Professional installation services backed by a lifetime guarantee for peace of mind.
Over 500 five-star reviews from satisfied customers.
Experience the Wally’s Difference
Customers are invited to visit one of Wally’s three showrooms to explore the latest flooring trends and receive personalized service from a team that treats every customer like family. Free design consultations can also be scheduled at www.wallyscarpet.com.
Visit Wally’s Carpet & Tile Locations:
San Bernardino: 909 S. Arrowhead Ave.
Yucaipa: 33328 Calimesa Blvd.
Upland: 1096 W. 9th St.
About Wally’s Carpet & Tile
Founded in 1954, Wally’s Carpet & Tile has been a cornerstone of the Inland Empire for decades, offering premium flooring solutions with unmatched craftsmanship and personalized service. From its humble beginnings to its current status as a trusted community business, Wally’s continues to prioritize quality, integrity, and customer satisfaction.
For Media Inquiries:
Chris Rogers
Owner, Wally’s Carpet & Tile
Phone: 909-322-5346
Email: chrisr@wallyscarpet.com
Follow Us on Social Media:
Facebook | Instagram | Pinterest
