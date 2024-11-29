Jack Townson’s Across the Veil LLC Announces the Upcoming Release of "The Lightslayer," the First Installment in the Everdusk Series
New York, NY, November 29, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Across the Veil LLC, the creative production company founded by social media phenomenon Vampire Jack Townson, is proud to announce the release of The Lightslayer, the highly anticipated debut of the Everdusk Series. This groundbreaking novel, blending prose with striking visual art, is set for worldwide release on June 3, 2025.
The Lightslayer marks a significant milestone for Across the Veil LLC, showcasing the company’s commitment to delivering immersive and inclusive storytelling across multiple mediums. The book is partially illustrated, featuring over a dozen evocative artworks from acclaimed illustrator Cat Rogers and other talented artists. This innovative approach promises to create a multi-sensory reading experience, drawing inspiration from visual literary works like Jay Kristoff's Empire of the Vampire.
Distributed by Ingram, The Lightslayer will be available globally, making it accessible to fantasy fans eager to explore the richly imagined world of Draconia. The novel follows Jack Townson, a vampire king, on a journey through trials of love, resilience, and found family. Themes of identity, belonging, and courage are woven into the narrative, offering a deeply emotional and inclusive story designed to resonate with readers from all walks of life.
Across the Veil LLC’s founder, Jack Townson, shared his passion for the project:
“I have poured my heart and soul into The Lightslayer. The incredible illustrations bring Draconia to life in ways I only dreamed of. My goal is for readers to find a sense of home and adventure within these pages.”
Townson’s massive online presence, with over 600,000 followers across social media platforms, has played a key role in fostering excitement for the book’s release. Fans have followed his journey from content creator to author, rallying around his authentic voice and engaging storytelling.
The launch of The Lightslayer is a cornerstone of Across the Veil LLC’s broader mission to champion diversity and representation in speculative fiction. The Everdusk Series will feature bold narratives that provide a safe and affirming space for queer and trans readers while exploring universal themes through the lens of fantastical worlds.
As part of the promotional rollout, Across the Veil LLC is planning a series of events, including book signings, online discussions, and fan engagement initiatives to celebrate the book’s release. Further details will be announced in the coming months.
Across the Veil LLC’s previous projects, including the critically acclaimed audiobook Fame Has Its Price, have established the company as a growing force in speculative fiction. With The Lightslayer, the company aims to continue its trajectory as a champion of innovative and inclusive storytelling in the modern literary landscape.
About Across the Veil LLC
Founded by Vampire Jack Townson, Across the Veil LLC is a creative production company dedicated to crafting immersive, inclusive narratives in fantasy and speculative fiction. The company’s projects span novels, audiobooks, and multimedia content, with a mission to inspire and engage diverse audiences worldwide.
The Lightslayer marks a significant milestone for Across the Veil LLC, showcasing the company’s commitment to delivering immersive and inclusive storytelling across multiple mediums. The book is partially illustrated, featuring over a dozen evocative artworks from acclaimed illustrator Cat Rogers and other talented artists. This innovative approach promises to create a multi-sensory reading experience, drawing inspiration from visual literary works like Jay Kristoff's Empire of the Vampire.
Distributed by Ingram, The Lightslayer will be available globally, making it accessible to fantasy fans eager to explore the richly imagined world of Draconia. The novel follows Jack Townson, a vampire king, on a journey through trials of love, resilience, and found family. Themes of identity, belonging, and courage are woven into the narrative, offering a deeply emotional and inclusive story designed to resonate with readers from all walks of life.
Across the Veil LLC’s founder, Jack Townson, shared his passion for the project:
“I have poured my heart and soul into The Lightslayer. The incredible illustrations bring Draconia to life in ways I only dreamed of. My goal is for readers to find a sense of home and adventure within these pages.”
Townson’s massive online presence, with over 600,000 followers across social media platforms, has played a key role in fostering excitement for the book’s release. Fans have followed his journey from content creator to author, rallying around his authentic voice and engaging storytelling.
The launch of The Lightslayer is a cornerstone of Across the Veil LLC’s broader mission to champion diversity and representation in speculative fiction. The Everdusk Series will feature bold narratives that provide a safe and affirming space for queer and trans readers while exploring universal themes through the lens of fantastical worlds.
As part of the promotional rollout, Across the Veil LLC is planning a series of events, including book signings, online discussions, and fan engagement initiatives to celebrate the book’s release. Further details will be announced in the coming months.
Across the Veil LLC’s previous projects, including the critically acclaimed audiobook Fame Has Its Price, have established the company as a growing force in speculative fiction. With The Lightslayer, the company aims to continue its trajectory as a champion of innovative and inclusive storytelling in the modern literary landscape.
About Across the Veil LLC
Founded by Vampire Jack Townson, Across the Veil LLC is a creative production company dedicated to crafting immersive, inclusive narratives in fantasy and speculative fiction. The company’s projects span novels, audiobooks, and multimedia content, with a mission to inspire and engage diverse audiences worldwide.
Contact
Across the Veil LLCContact
Shayne Leighton
561-704-6428
acrosstheveiluniverse.com
Shayne Leighton
561-704-6428
acrosstheveiluniverse.com
Categories