Dr. Harte Gets Behind "Make America Healthy Again!"
Dr. Harte, traditional San Francisco Bay Area chiropractor, fully backs the nomination of Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. as head of HHS. America needs its health, and its health care systems, cleaned up.
Corte Madera, CA, November 26, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Dr. Don Harte, chiropractic activist and former Libertarian State Senate candidate, is now formally, declaring his whole-hearted support for MAHA, “Make America Health Again!” An integral part, he says: “I fully back Robert F. Kennedy’s appointment as the head of Health and Human Services.”
According to Dr. Harte, “So much the so-called 'public health' agencies have done, and are doing, is unscientific, illogical and un-American. A lot needs to be straightened out.”
“It is fashionable,” Dr. Harte maintains, “in some circles, to automatically denounce anyone and anything who dares to question scientific authority, especially in this case, where government agencies are involved. The mass media (who feed off of Big Pharma advertising), including social media, plus various government officials, condescendingly refer to anyone who dares to question as ‘conspiracy theorists', pushing ‘mis’ and ‘disinformation’. This is scientific insanity! Questioning is the essence of science.”
“Therefore,” Dr. Harte continues, “it is not unexpected that the powers that be, the powers that are reaping incredible profits on sickness and death caused by their own hand, are going after the first credible threat to their, to date, unlimited power to rule us. Of course, Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. is being attacked as a threat to our health and safety. As with many things we hear in the political arena, the opposite is true!”
Dr. Harte notes: “For the longest time, government science has not been for the people; it has been for the collecting power for the elite. Government agencies have allowed Big Pharma to create a health oligarchy, in league with Big Media, pushing unnecessary and dangerous medications, that create an aftermarket of more sickness to treat, increasing their profits and power. RFK has figured this out. He has also figured out the dangers of our food industry. He is a danger not to our health, but to their obscene power and profit!”
“In their attacks on RFK,” Dr. Harte explains, “They are trotting out all the old, worn myths of medicine. They are using their favorite tool, fear, fear of old infectious diseases. The myth of ‘mandatory vaccinations fixed everything’ has no scientific basis, no matter its almost universal acceptance. The truth is that most infectious diseases of old were way down before the introduction of mass vaccination, due to better public hygiene. When they ran out of serious infectious diseases, they invented seriousness of non-serious diseases such as measles.” He goes on, “When RFK brings up the obvious damage of vaccines to children, plus the ineffectiveness and danger of the Covid gene therapies that they called ‘vaccines,’ everything is, according to these fake experts, ‘debunked’. No, it has been defended by the ‘public health’ Establishment. Again, science that cannot be questioned is not science.”
“Now,” Dr. Harte explains, “RFK is on the path to truly debunk all of their dangerous and sometimes deadly bunk.”
“To further explain his position,” Dr. Harte says, “RFK is not across-the-board anti-vaccine. He is against poorly-researched, unsafe and ineffective vaccines, and he is against vaccines being mandatory. Safety and efficiency? Who could possibly be against that? And mandatory vaccination? Aren’t we supposed to be able to be in charge of our own bodies, and that of our children? Informed consent, anyone? Besides the very basic liberty of bodily sovereignty, has the government been wrong? You betcha!”
“The naïve amongst us,” Dr. Harte explains, “still believe that local, state, federal and international public health agencies are there to protect us. It seems that, on the contrary, based upon their statements, their questionable research, their actions, their quest to destroy our very basic liberty of body sovereignty, they have done quite the opposite. RFK knows this, and wants to straighten this out.”
“Perhaps,” Dr. Harte suggests, “this is an opportunity to reevaluate the way-too-big role of government in health. For a long time, now, they have forced unsafe medical procedures upon children… vaccines. The number of vaccines has escalated, leaving children with terrible afflictions that were, formerly, rare, including autism, Type I diabetes, Crohn’s, asthma, life-threatening allergies…” He adds: “Now, there are more and more adult vaccines, and drugs to be taken on a lifetime basis. Perhaps medicine itself is making so many sicker.” He asks, “Why isn’t anyone asking if the government has the right to mandate childhood vaccines, or any adult vaccines? Then, there’s all the problems with the food industry, effecting our health. RFK is aware of this.”
“It is time,” Dr. Harte says, “for us to demand both real science, and real liberty, with the federal government on our side, instead of against us. A big part of that, now, is the backing of the appointment of Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. to head the HHS. Whether you voted for Trump or not, whether you like him or hate him, that is immaterial. What sane person can be against health? People at the top are fearful of losing their power. You might consider, with extreme trepidation, the words of the infamous Nazi, Dr. Mengele: "The more we do to you, the less you seem to believe we are doing it.’" Dr. Harte concludes, “Clearly, it is time Wake Up, to stop the deadly abuse of our so-called ‘health care system.’"
Dr. Don Harte, former medical student, is a principled, traditional chiropractor serving Marin and the Greater San Francisco Bay Area since 1981. He is an activist in the struggle for free speech for chiropractors. Dr. Harte was named 2006 “Chiropractor of the Year” by the World Chiropractic Alliance (WCA). He has served on the Boards of the WCA and the Council on Chiropractic Practice. His articles have been published in OMNI magazine, San Francisco Chronicle, Marin IJ, North Bay Biz, the Chiropractic Journal and the Journal of the California Chiropractic Association. He is on the Commission on Accreditation of the International Agency for Chiropractic Evaluation.
Dr. Don Harte
415-847-9678
chirodrharte.com
Dr. Don Harte
415-847-9678
chirodrharte.com
