Manny & Olga’s Pizza Spreads Thanksgiving Cheer with Donation of 60+ Pizzas to Local Homeless

Manny & Olga’s Pizza in Washington, D.C., is giving back this holiday season by donating over 60 pizzas to a local homeless shelter as part of their 1st Annual Thanksgiving Donation. The pizzeria will be closed on Thanksgiving Day to allow their team to spend time with their families but will resume normal operations on Friday. This initiative highlights their commitment to supporting the community and ensuring everyone has access to a warm meal during the holidays.