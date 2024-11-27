Manny & Olga’s Pizza Spreads Thanksgiving Cheer with Donation of 60+ Pizzas to Local Homeless
Manny & Olga’s Pizza in Washington, D.C., is giving back this holiday season by donating over 60 pizzas to a local homeless shelter as part of their 1st Annual Thanksgiving Donation. The pizzeria will be closed on Thanksgiving Day to allow their team to spend time with their families but will resume normal operations on Friday. This initiative highlights their commitment to supporting the community and ensuring everyone has access to a warm meal during the holidays.
Washington, DC, November 27, 2024 --(PR.com)-- This Thanksgiving, beloved local eatery Manny & Olga’s Pizza is serving up more than just their signature pies - they’re serving the community. As part of their inaugural Thanksgiving Donation initiative, the pizzeria is donating over 60 freshly made pizzas to a local homeless shelter, ensuring that more members of the D.C. community can enjoy a warm meal during the holiday.
“We’re incredibly thankful for the support we receive from our community,” says Bobby of Manny & Olga’s Pizza. “This is our way of giving back. Everyone deserves the comfort of a hot meal, especially during Thanksgiving.”
Manny & Olga’s Pizza will be closed on Thanksgiving Day to allow their hardworking team to spend the holiday with their families. They will reopen on Friday, November 29, with normal operating hours to continue serving their delicious pizzas and other favorites.
The 1st Annual Thanksgiving Donation reflects the pizzeria’s ongoing commitment to fostering community and lending a helping hand to those in need.
Contact
Georgia Athanasakis
301-525-4190
mannyandolgas.com
