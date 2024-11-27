Alana Foundation Grants $50,000 to Arizona School of Medical Assistant to Empower Students from Tribal and Underserved Communities
The Alana Foundation awarded a $50,000 grant to the Arizona School of Medical Assistant to fund tuition for students from tribal and underserved communities. Led by youth board members Alisha, Ahaan, and Armaan Anand, the funds were raised through community outreach. Recipient Ashlee Sells expressed gratitude for the chance to pursue her dream. This initiative empowers students to address healthcare disparities in their communities.
Phoenix, AZ, November 27, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The Alana Foundation has awarded a generous $50,000 grant to the Arizona School of Medical Assistant to provide tuition support for students from tribal and underserved communities. This grant is designed to empower students who aspire to return to their communities and serve as medical assistants, bridging critical healthcare gaps in areas where access to quality care is limited.
The grant was made possible through the dedicated efforts of Alana Foundation’s youth board members—Alisha, Ahaan, and Armaan Anand—who raised the funds by rallying support from their community, friends, and family. Their commitment to making education accessible and uplifting underserved populations exemplifies the Foundation’s mission of fostering positive change.
"We wanted to make a difference by helping students achieve their dreams of pursuing a career in medicine," said Alisha Anand. "It’s inspiring to see how these future medical assistants will go back to their communities and make a real impact. This grant is not just about education—it’s about hope, opportunity, and improving lives."
The grant has already begun to make a difference. Ashlee Sells, a grant recipient and aspiring medical assistant, shared her excitement:
"This support means the world to me. It’s more than just financial help—it’s the chance to follow my dreams and give back to my community. I’m so grateful for the opportunities this grant has opened up."
The Arizona School of Medical Assistant is dedicated to preparing students for successful healthcare careers through its comprehensive 20-week certification program. With this grant, the school is furthering its mission to make education accessible to all, particularly those from underserved and tribal communities who are committed to addressing healthcare disparities.
Joan Meyer, Program Director at the Arizona School of Medical Assistant, expressed gratitude for the Alana Foundation’s support:
"This partnership is transformative. By supporting students who are passionate about giving back to their communities, the Alana Foundation is not only investing in education but also in the health and well-being of underserved populations."
The Alana Foundation continues to champion initiatives that create sustainable, community-focused impact. This grant reflects their belief in the power of youth leadership, community support, and education as tools for meaningful change.
For more information about the Arizona School of Medical Assistant, visit https://www.azschoolofmedicalassistant.com.
For more information about the Arizona School of Medical Assistant, visit https://www.azschoolofmedicalassistant.com.
Contact
Timothy Cozatt
480-395-8211
www.azschoolofmedicalassistant.com
