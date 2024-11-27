Alana Foundation Grants $50,000 to Arizona School of Medical Assistant to Empower Students from Tribal and Underserved Communities

The Alana Foundation awarded a $50,000 grant to the Arizona School of Medical Assistant to fund tuition for students from tribal and underserved communities. Led by youth board members Alisha, Ahaan, and Armaan Anand, the funds were raised through community outreach. Recipient Ashlee Sells expressed gratitude for the chance to pursue her dream. This initiative empowers students to address healthcare disparities in their communities.