Grey Daze New Music Release

Los Angeles, CA, November 26, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Grey Daze Announces 2025 European Tour in Support of New Single - “Fake Little Lies”
Alternative rock icons Grey Daze are thrilled to announce their highly anticipated 2025 European Tour, launching in March. The tour comes on the heels of the release of their brand-new single, Fake Little Lies, set to release January 21. This new single is the band’s first release with frontman Chris Hodges. Fake Little Lies, showcases the band’s signature blend of emotional depth, modern grunge sensibility, and pure intensity.
The tour will kick off with a show at the renowned MEO Arena in Lisbon, Portugal, on March 22, 2025, followed by performances at Q-Factory in Amsterdam, Netherlands on March 29, and Metropool in Enschede, Netherlands, on March 30. Fans can expect a powerful live experience as Grey Daze delivers a mix of their classic songs and new material, including Fake Little Lies.
New dates across Europe will be added soon, ensuring fans in more cities get the opportunity to see the band live.
“We’re beyond excited to hit the road and share new music with our fans,” said singer Cris Hodges. “We spent 2 years touring the world celebrating Chester Bennington and his legacy with Grey Daze; now we get to write the new chapter. This tour is about celebrating the music, the connection, and the energy we’ve built together over the years.”
Tickets and VIP for the announced dates will go on sale November 26th and fans are encouraged to act quickly as these shows are expected to sell out.
For more information, updates on additional tour dates, VIP and ticket sales, visit www.greydazemusic.com
About Grey Daze
Grey Daze is the seminal alternative rock band originally fronted by the late Chester Bennington. With a legacy of groundbreaking music and unforgettable live performances, the band continues to honor its roots while delivering fresh, forward-thinking tracks that resonate with audiences worldwide.
