Lifespire Celebrates GivingTuesday on December 3, 2024, Raising Awareness and Support for People with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities in New York City
Lifespire has been supporting people with intellectual and developmental disabilities since 1951. With over 135 certified sites throughout 7 New York State counties, it reaches nearly 1,400 people everyday.
New York, NY, November 27, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Lifespire, a premier nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering people with intellectual and developmental disabilities across New York, is calling on the community to participate in GivingTuesday on December 3, 2024. This global day of giving offers a crucial opportunity to raise awareness and resources for people with disabilities, particularly those impacted by the challenges of recent years.
Since the pandemic, people with intellectual and developmental disabilities have faced increased social isolation, limited support networks, and disruptions to their future planning. For many, the emotional and social setbacks are lasting, leaving people more uncertain and unprepared than previous generations. Families, caregivers, and professionals are struggling to bridge the gap left by reduced resources and workforce shortages that have further strained services for vulnerable communities.
“Lifespire is working tirelessly to make up for these lost years and provide the essential services needed for our community members to thrive. But the need continues to grow, especially across the five boroughs of New York City, where the demand for support far outpaces the resources we have,” said CEO Tom Lydon. “GivingTuesday gives us a chance to mobilize the community and help us reach our goal of making every adult with developmental disabilities feel supported, safe, and empowered in their journey toward independence.”
Lifespire is asking for donations and support this GivingTuesday to help expand programs, recruit additional direct support professionals, and ensure resources are available for those who need them most. Every dollar raised will go directly to enhancing the quality of life for Lifespire’s community members and creating a brighter future for those with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
How to Get Involved
Donate: Your contribution will fund critical services for people with disabilities in New York City and beyond. Donations can be made at Lifespire's GivingTuesday https://shorturl.at/Kpcpf]
Spread the Word: Follow and share Lifespire’s GivingTuesday campaign on social media using the hashtag #GivingTuesday and #SupportLifespire to raise awareness and encourage others to join this vital cause.
Partner: Lifespire welcomes individuals and corporate partners interested in making a difference in the lives of people with developmental disabilities. Learn more about volunteer and partnership opportunities on their website.
About Lifespire
Founded 73 years ago, Lifespire is a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting people with intellectual and developmental disabilities in New York City, Westchester and Ulster Counties. With a network of 135 certified sites, including residences and comprehensive day service centers, Lifespire serves 1,500 people each day. Lifespire’s mission is to create limitless life possibilities for adults with developmental disabilities through personalized services, career opportunities, and community partnerships.
Contact
Anthony DiMaio
917-449-1177
www.lifespire.org
212-741-0100
