The Caring Parent's e-Bike Survival Guide
The Bellemont Project is on a mission to empower communities and their civic leaders to master e-bike safety by developing insightful education, effective enforcement, sophisticated use of behavioral psychology, and robust community engagement.
Irvine, CA, November 27, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The Caring Parent's e-Bike Survival Guide Released Ahead of Black Friday to Aid Parents in Navigating Holiday e-Bike Shopping.
An incoming wave of Black Friday e-bike bargains has begun luring parents to buy what they think is going to be the perfect holiday gift for their children. Unfortunately, many parents are vulnerable to unscrupulous retailers selling illegally fast e-bikes. Worse yet, teens across the nation are being persuaded by shady online influencers to ask for illegal electric motorcycles (e-motos). In a move to save lives, the Bellemont Project’s new handbook, "The Caring Parent's e-Bike Survival Guide: A Practical Handbook for Purchasing, Owning, and Managing Your Teen's e-Bike" has been released early.
Now available on Amazon in paperback and ebook formats, this handbook serves as an essential resource for parents navigating the complexities of e-bike ownership. Authored as the first installment in a series of targeted e-bike safety guides, it is designed to empower parents with the knowledge they need to confidently select a legal e-bike and ensure its proper care. Notably, this book is much more than a shopping guide. The sections on behavior management will help parents to oversee their teen's riding conduct — a service to communities feeling the impact of this latest e-bike trend.
"This book is a response to the overwhelming need for reliable information during the holiday shopping season," said Beth Black, the guide’s author. "We aim to equip parents with practical tools to make educated decisions when buying that gift. Then, once they’ve made their purchase, families will benefit from the safe-ownership strategies explained in this book."
Future installments in the series published by the Bellemont Project will address key stakeholders such as civic leaders, school psychologists, e-bike retailers, and police departments, broadening the scope of e-bike safety education.
About the Bellemont Project
Founded by Beth Black, the Bellemont Project offers a six-point plan to enhance e-bike safety nationwide. With its mission to empower communities and civic leaders, this pioneering social enterprise focuses on developing insightful education, effective enforcement and fostering community engagement. Through the strategic integration of education, psychology and safety initiatives, the Bellemont Project aims to reduce reckless e-bike riding among teens and create safer environments for all.
An incoming wave of Black Friday e-bike bargains has begun luring parents to buy what they think is going to be the perfect holiday gift for their children. Unfortunately, many parents are vulnerable to unscrupulous retailers selling illegally fast e-bikes. Worse yet, teens across the nation are being persuaded by shady online influencers to ask for illegal electric motorcycles (e-motos). In a move to save lives, the Bellemont Project’s new handbook, "The Caring Parent's e-Bike Survival Guide: A Practical Handbook for Purchasing, Owning, and Managing Your Teen's e-Bike" has been released early.
Now available on Amazon in paperback and ebook formats, this handbook serves as an essential resource for parents navigating the complexities of e-bike ownership. Authored as the first installment in a series of targeted e-bike safety guides, it is designed to empower parents with the knowledge they need to confidently select a legal e-bike and ensure its proper care. Notably, this book is much more than a shopping guide. The sections on behavior management will help parents to oversee their teen's riding conduct — a service to communities feeling the impact of this latest e-bike trend.
"This book is a response to the overwhelming need for reliable information during the holiday shopping season," said Beth Black, the guide’s author. "We aim to equip parents with practical tools to make educated decisions when buying that gift. Then, once they’ve made their purchase, families will benefit from the safe-ownership strategies explained in this book."
Future installments in the series published by the Bellemont Project will address key stakeholders such as civic leaders, school psychologists, e-bike retailers, and police departments, broadening the scope of e-bike safety education.
About the Bellemont Project
Founded by Beth Black, the Bellemont Project offers a six-point plan to enhance e-bike safety nationwide. With its mission to empower communities and civic leaders, this pioneering social enterprise focuses on developing insightful education, effective enforcement and fostering community engagement. Through the strategic integration of education, psychology and safety initiatives, the Bellemont Project aims to reduce reckless e-bike riding among teens and create safer environments for all.
Contact
Bellemont ProjectContact
Beth Black
9492952886
www.bellemontproject.com
Beth Black
9492952886
www.bellemontproject.com
Categories