LeChaun S. Milton Named Professional of the Year in Home Health for 2024 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
Hartford, CT, November 27, 2024 --(PR.com)-- LeChaun S. Milton of Hartford, Connecticut has been named Professional of the Year in Home Health for 2024 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide for her outstanding contributions and achievements in home health care.
About LeChaun S. Milton
LeChaun S. Milton is a certified nursing assistant (CNA) with GT Independence, a home health agency providing in-home care services. Milton specializes in elder care services, dedicating herself to improving the quality of life for her patients. Her compassionate approach and commitment to providing exceptional care have earned her recognition as Professional of the Year in Home Health.
In addition to her work as a CNA, Milton is pursuing an A.S. in Accounting from Trinity College. She is passionate about mentoring and volunteering with children in her free time.
About Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is an international advertising, networking, and publishing company based in Farmingdale, New York. They are proud to be able to satisfy their clients and continue to have repeat clientele due to their longevity and pride in their products and services. The Owners strive to connect business professionals to enhance their contact base and networking capabilities so they can get the acknowledgment and publicity within their industries and beyond. The Strathmore family has been providing these valuable services for over two decades. They target executives and professionals in all industries to be featured in their on-line directory. Industries include business, law, education, healthcare and medicine, fine arts, IT, government, science, real estate, entertainment, and many more accomplished fields. Professional profiles are listed in a detailed, searchable database on the website www.strww.com.
About LeChaun S. Milton
LeChaun S. Milton is a certified nursing assistant (CNA) with GT Independence, a home health agency providing in-home care services. Milton specializes in elder care services, dedicating herself to improving the quality of life for her patients. Her compassionate approach and commitment to providing exceptional care have earned her recognition as Professional of the Year in Home Health.
In addition to her work as a CNA, Milton is pursuing an A.S. in Accounting from Trinity College. She is passionate about mentoring and volunteering with children in her free time.
About Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is an international advertising, networking, and publishing company based in Farmingdale, New York. They are proud to be able to satisfy their clients and continue to have repeat clientele due to their longevity and pride in their products and services. The Owners strive to connect business professionals to enhance their contact base and networking capabilities so they can get the acknowledgment and publicity within their industries and beyond. The Strathmore family has been providing these valuable services for over two decades. They target executives and professionals in all industries to be featured in their on-line directory. Industries include business, law, education, healthcare and medicine, fine arts, IT, government, science, real estate, entertainment, and many more accomplished fields. Professional profiles are listed in a detailed, searchable database on the website www.strww.com.
Contact
Strathmore's Who's Who WorldwideContact
Hailee Matthews
516-677-9696
Hailee Matthews
516-677-9696
Categories