Cogent, Inc. Announces Addition of Central States Group
Cogent, Inc. a leading provider of pumping and process equipment solutions, welcomes Central States Group (CSG) as the newest Cogent Company.
Riverside, MO, December 04, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Cogent, Inc. a leading provider of pumping and process equipment solutions, welcomes Central States Group (CSG) as the newest Cogent Company. Central States Group is a top Industrial Equipment Distributor based in Omaha, NE, with operations in Cedar Rapids, IA, Marshall, MN and Madison, WI. This strategic addition significantly strengthens Cogent's presence in the Midwest and expands its immediate and future capabilities in the Industrial market.
"We are thrilled to welcome Central States Group to the Cogent family," said Brandon Nienaber, Cogent CEO. “The combining of two successful organizations aligns perfectly with our growth strategy and enhances our ability to serve our customers in the Midwest Region. Central States Group's engineered pump division complements our existing strengths while the Pipe, Valve, & Fitting division introduces us to an established, successfully operated sales channel with long term growth potential.”
CSG has a strong reputation for providing pumps, pipe, valves & fittings to a diverse range of customers. The organization's team of experienced professionals brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to Cogent.
"We are excited to join forces with Cogent," said Todd Ford, President at CSG. "This partnership expands the resources and expertise of both organizations, improving the ability to continually serve our customers over a long period of time. We look forward to contributing to the continued growth and success of Cogent, a community-focused organization driven by employee-owners who proudly call these communities home."
The addition of CSG marks the latest strategic step by Cogent to strengthen its presence and enhance its team, aligning with its purpose to build healthy, prosperous communities. As a 100% employee-owned company, Cogent is dedicated to investing in the region and delivering top-quality products and services to its customers, while also creating new opportunities and long-term prosperity for its employee-owners.
About Cogent
Cogent is an employee-owned company who provides creative and innovative fluid processing solutions. These solutions include the sale of new equipment, repair of existing equipment, installation and startup services, and various services focused on keeping customers’ downtime to a minimum and ensuring the highest level of customer satisfaction. Cogent’s customers include industrial plants, water and wastewater treatment facilities, commercial building owners, the oil and gas markets, and contractors. Together, 385 employee-owners help build healthy and prosperous communities through creatively engineered solutions in the industries that they serve.
About Central States Group
Since 1971, Central States Group has provided their customers with solutions for effective, efficient specialty fluid handling. Today, CSG is one of the Midwest’s largest and strongest regional distributors of Pipe, Valves, Fittings, Piping Accessories, Industrial and Sanitary Pumps, Flow Meters, Temperature and Pressure Gauges and Valve Automation. Central States Group is known for its expertise, professionalism, and commitment to client success.
Contacts:
Cogent, Inc.
Executive: Brandon Nienaber, CEO
Media: Jim Coyle, Sales Operations
