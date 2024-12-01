ReBlood Actively Expands into Southeast Asian Markets, Deepening International Cooperation to Support Listing on U.S. Capital Markets
New York, NY, December 01, 2024 --(PR.com)-- ReBlood, a leading company in the global health technology and regenerative medicine sector, recently sent its senior team to Indonesia and Thailand to engage in in-depth discussions with local medical schools, hospitals, and several entrepreneurs about potential cooperation. This visit aims to combine local resources, promote a global market layout, and strengthen the international competitiveness of its listing plan on U.S. capital markets.
Deepening Resource Integration and Promoting Win-Win Cooperation
ReBlood's visit focused on how to collaborate with medical and industrial leaders in Indonesia and Thailand. Key discussion points included clinical application research of cell regeneration technology, local promotion of health management services, and market cooperation opportunities in regenerative medicine. Additionally, both parties preliminarily discussed the possibility of establishing a regenerative medicine center to provide more comprehensive cell technology and clinical services.
In Indonesia, ReBlood explored the application scenarios of cell storage and regeneration technology in research and clinical settings with local well-known medical schools and hospitals. At the same time, through discussions with influential local entrepreneurs, a preliminary cooperation foundation for promoting health products and services was established.
In Thailand, ReBlood is committed to integrating local high-end medical resources to explore pathways for popularizing regenerative medicine technology and strengthening the localization of health management services.
Focusing on High-End Markets and Expanding ASEAN Potential
ReBlood targets potential high-end customers in the Thai and Indonesian markets, which together have a total population of about 350 million, with an estimated 5% being potential customers, amounting to 17.5 million people. In the future, the company plans to use this as a starting point to gradually expand into other ASEAN markets such as Malaysia, Singapore, and the Philippines. The total population of the ASEAN region exceeds 600 million, with an estimated 5% of potential high-end customers reaching 30 million people. The multi-ethnic and multilingual characteristics of the ASEAN market demonstrate significant development potential.
Strengthening International Market Foundation to Support Listing Plans
ReBlood has consistently focused on expanding global markets and integrating resources. Its layout in Southeast Asian markets will provide solid support for its listing plans on U.S. capital markets.
Sean, CEO of ReBlood, stated: "Combining local resources with international technology can significantly enhance our competitive advantage in the global market. These strategic collaborations not only enable us to quickly enter emerging markets but also provide strong guarantees for the company's valuation in the capital markets."
Through this international cooperation dialogue, ReBlood will not only lead advanced regenerative medicine technologies into Southeast Asian markets but also further enhance its brand's global influence, injecting more international success stories into its U.S. listing plan and showcasing the company's growth potential.
About ReBlood:
ReBlood is a service company focused on providing innovative solutions for issues arising from global aging and declining birth rates, including health, longevity, financial concerns, and related challenges. By integrating preventive medicine, precision medicine, regenerative medicine, and other technological services and solutions related to health management, it aims to help clients and their families achieve the vision of "health, happiness, and longevity."
Contact
Sean Chen
+1 425-365-9666
rebloodcorp.com
