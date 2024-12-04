EVSTAR Partners with Evri Network to Deliver Comprehensive EV Charging Station Services and Extended Warranties
Partnership Enhances Service Offerings and Provides Unmatched Peace of Mind for EV Charging Station Owners.
Ashburn, VA, December 04, 2024 --(PR.com)-- EVSTAR, a national renewable energy service and warranty administrator, is pleased to announce its new strategic partnership with Evri Network, Inc. This collaboration will offer a unique combination of services, providing EV charging station owners with extended warranty protection and on-the-ground maintenance, installation, and repair services.
As a leading administrator of warranty solutions backed by AM Best A-rated global insurance carriers, EVSTAR provides financially secure products that help offload financial exposure, allowing partners to focus on growth and customer engagement. In this partnership, Evri Network’s expertise in EV charging station maintenance complements EVSTAR’s commitment to extended warranty coverage, creating a comprehensive service package for clients in municipalities, multi-family housing, commercial properties, and beyond.
"Our partnership with EVSTAR represents a big step forward in our mission to provide not just reliable maintenance services but comprehensive peace of mind to our clients, said Will Meader, CEO of Evri Network, Inc. By combining our strengths with EVSTAR’s expertise in warranties, we’re able to offer even more value and security to EV charging station owners, helping to support the growing demand for sustainable transportation."
One of the key gaps Evri identified in the EV industry is the lack of ongoing, high-quality maintenance for charging stations. Many installations go without regular inspections or upkeep, leading to unnecessary downtime. Evri’s approach addresses this need by providing flexible, responsive, and affordable maintenance and repair services. With the addition of EVSTAR’s extended warranty program, the partnership ensures that EV charging stations are not only well-maintained but are also covered in case of unexpected failures or issues.
Through this partnership, EVSTAR and Evri Network are poised to offer a complete service package for EV charging infrastructure. EVSTAR’s extended warranty services, combined with Evri Network’s ongoing maintenance and installation expertise, deliver an unmatched combination of security, reliability, and efficiency for customers.
“Our partnership with Evri Network represents a big step forward in our mission to offer exceptional service and peace of mind to EV charging station owners. By combining our strengths, we can offer an even more robust solution to the challenges EV charging station owners face. This partnership will help foster greater trust in EV infrastructure and further support the transition to sustainable energy.” said Andrew Hoehner, CEO of EVSTAR.
About Evri Network, Inc.
Evri Network specializes in the installation, maintenance, inspection, and repair of electric vehicle (EV) charging stations. With a focus on cost-effectiveness and operational efficiency, Evri delivers high-quality service, offering perks such as monthly cleanings and routine inspections at no additional charge. The company’s customer-centric approach, combined with deep expertise in the EV industry, ensures the seamless operation of EV charging stations, helping businesses transition to sustainable energy solutions.
About EVSTAR
EVSTAR is a leading renewable energy service and warranty administrator dedicated to delivering financially secure products backed by AM Best A-rated global insurance carriers. The company offers a comprehensive range of warranty services designed to protect EV charging stations, ensuring their operational efficiency and long-term success. With a team of seasoned industry experts, EVSTAR enables partners to offload financial risk and focus on growth while ensuring the highest levels of service and uptime for EV infrastructure.
As a leading administrator of warranty solutions backed by AM Best A-rated global insurance carriers, EVSTAR provides financially secure products that help offload financial exposure, allowing partners to focus on growth and customer engagement. In this partnership, Evri Network’s expertise in EV charging station maintenance complements EVSTAR’s commitment to extended warranty coverage, creating a comprehensive service package for clients in municipalities, multi-family housing, commercial properties, and beyond.
"Our partnership with EVSTAR represents a big step forward in our mission to provide not just reliable maintenance services but comprehensive peace of mind to our clients, said Will Meader, CEO of Evri Network, Inc. By combining our strengths with EVSTAR’s expertise in warranties, we’re able to offer even more value and security to EV charging station owners, helping to support the growing demand for sustainable transportation."
One of the key gaps Evri identified in the EV industry is the lack of ongoing, high-quality maintenance for charging stations. Many installations go without regular inspections or upkeep, leading to unnecessary downtime. Evri’s approach addresses this need by providing flexible, responsive, and affordable maintenance and repair services. With the addition of EVSTAR’s extended warranty program, the partnership ensures that EV charging stations are not only well-maintained but are also covered in case of unexpected failures or issues.
Through this partnership, EVSTAR and Evri Network are poised to offer a complete service package for EV charging infrastructure. EVSTAR’s extended warranty services, combined with Evri Network’s ongoing maintenance and installation expertise, deliver an unmatched combination of security, reliability, and efficiency for customers.
“Our partnership with Evri Network represents a big step forward in our mission to offer exceptional service and peace of mind to EV charging station owners. By combining our strengths, we can offer an even more robust solution to the challenges EV charging station owners face. This partnership will help foster greater trust in EV infrastructure and further support the transition to sustainable energy.” said Andrew Hoehner, CEO of EVSTAR.
About Evri Network, Inc.
Evri Network specializes in the installation, maintenance, inspection, and repair of electric vehicle (EV) charging stations. With a focus on cost-effectiveness and operational efficiency, Evri delivers high-quality service, offering perks such as monthly cleanings and routine inspections at no additional charge. The company’s customer-centric approach, combined with deep expertise in the EV industry, ensures the seamless operation of EV charging stations, helping businesses transition to sustainable energy solutions.
About EVSTAR
EVSTAR is a leading renewable energy service and warranty administrator dedicated to delivering financially secure products backed by AM Best A-rated global insurance carriers. The company offers a comprehensive range of warranty services designed to protect EV charging stations, ensuring their operational efficiency and long-term success. With a team of seasoned industry experts, EVSTAR enables partners to offload financial risk and focus on growth while ensuring the highest levels of service and uptime for EV infrastructure.
Contact
EVSTARContact
Holly Audiss
855-838-7827
evstar.com
Holly Audiss
855-838-7827
evstar.com
Categories