Tough Stump Technologies Names Benjamin Brown as President Amidst Strategic Rebranding and Growth
Tough Stump Technologies has promoted Benjamin Brown to President as the company embarks on a rebranding and growth initiative. The move underscores its focus on flagship offerings: Tough Stump University (ATAK training and certification) and the ATOS Tracking System, a cutting-edge real-time tracking platform. Under the leadership of CEO Jarrett Heavenston, Tough Stump has become a trusted defense and public safety partner.
Nashville, TN, December 04, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Tough Stump Technologies is proud to announce the promotion of Benjamin Brown, former Chief Operations Officer, to President. This strategic move comes as Tough Stump embarks on an exciting new chapter, including a complete rebrand and a sharpened focus on its core product lines: Tough Stump University and ATOS.
Since its founding, Tough Stump has been dedicated to equipping military personnel and first responders with the tools and training needed to succeed in their critical missions. Under the leadership of CEO and Co-founder Jarrett Heavenston, the company has become a trusted partner in the defense and public safety industries. With Benjamin Brown’s promotion to President, Tough Stump is doubling down on their mission to save lives and provide world-class solutions.
Jarrett Heavenston shared his enthusiasm for the promotion, stating, “Ben has been instrumental in managing the day-to-day operations of Tough Stump. His leadership has driven incredible efficiency and success during a period of rapid growth for our company. I couldn’t be more excited to see Ben step into this critical role as we continue to carry out our vision to be the best tracking and training company for military and first responders.”
A New Era for Tough Stump
The rebranding initiative reinforces Tough Stump’s dedication to its flagship offerings:
1. Tough Stump University (TSU):
Featuring the premier certification for Android Team Awareness Kit (ATAK) training, TSU offers cutting-edge online courses that equip military and first responders with the skills to use ATAK for mission-critical situational awareness, safety, and operational success. This innovative program is revolutionizing how essential personnel prepare for and execute the complex challenges they face.
2. ATOS Tracking System:
A proprietary ruggedized tracking platform capable of monitoring anyone or anything, anywhere through ATAK. This state-of-the-art system is designed to enhance situational awareness and operational success in real-time.
The company also continues to expand its offerings with First-Person View (FPV) drone training at its newly launched training facility in Carthage, North Carolina, alongside its expertise in ATAK software development, advanced mapping, small unmanned systems, and comprehensive drone packages.
A Year of Remarkable Growth and Momentum
2024 has been a banner year for Tough Stump Technologies, with the addition of key client partnerships, expanded product lines, and the rollout of enhanced training programs. These achievements reflect the company’s commitment to delivering innovative solutions and meeting the evolving needs of its customers.
With Benjamin Brown at the helm as President, the company is poised for another record-breaking year ahead.
Expressing gratitude for the new role, Benjamin Brown stated, “It’s an honor to step into this new role as President of Tough Stump. We’ve achieved incredible milestones, and I’m excited to continue working with our exceptional team to advance our mission. Together, we’ll deliver even greater impact for military and first responders worldwide.”
Tough Stump Technologies is proud of its evolution and remains steadfast in its commitment to being the premier provider of tracking and training solutions for those who protect and serve.
About Tough Stump Technologies
Tough Stump Technologies provides innovative tracking systems, ATAK training, and small unmanned system solutions for military and first responders. With its flagship offerings, Tough Stump University and ATOS Tracking System, the company is dedicated to enhancing operational effectiveness and saving lives.
For media inquiries, please contact:
Zeb Jaillet
TSTU & Marketing Cell Lead
zebj@toughstump.com
910-364-5844
