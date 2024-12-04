Qortex Partners with Zype to Unlock the CTV Opportunity for Publishers and Content Owners

Qortex has partnered with Zype to revolutionize CTV advertising and create new revenue opportunities for publishers. This collaboration integrates Qortex’s On-Stream ad format with Zype’s video management platform, allowing publishers to embed non-disruptive, in-video ads that enhance viewer experience and drive additional revenue. On-Stream ads deliver higher engagement, with a 25-30% increase in revenue per stream and 6.8 times more attention than traditional ad formats.