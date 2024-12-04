Qortex Partners with Zype to Unlock the CTV Opportunity for Publishers and Content Owners
Qortex has partnered with Zype to revolutionize CTV advertising and create new revenue opportunities for publishers. This collaboration integrates Qortex’s On-Stream ad format with Zype’s video management platform, allowing publishers to embed non-disruptive, in-video ads that enhance viewer experience and drive additional revenue. On-Stream ads deliver higher engagement, with a 25-30% increase in revenue per stream and 6.8 times more attention than traditional ad formats.
New York, NY, December 04, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Qortex, a leading AI-driven platform specializing in video data and insights, has announced a strategic partnership with Zype, the leading API-first SaaS for video that provides content management and monetization solutions for digital video publishers. This collaboration will transform the streaming landscape by empowering CTV publishers to optimize their video content strategies and unlock new revenue opportunities. Through the Zype integration, publishers can easily activate On-Stream to seamlessly integrate engaging in-video experiences, including shoppable ads within their CTV and web content.
The Power of On-Stream Technology
On-Stream formats differ from traditional pre-roll, mid-roll, and post-roll ads by appearing directly within the video content, creating a seamless, non-disruptive viewing experience. This in-video format allows advertisers to engage audiences in a way that resonates more effectively while driving an additional 25-30% in revenue per stream for publishers. The format garners 6.8x more attention than traditional ads, with audiences preferring them 9:1.
Craig Aron, Head of Business Development at Qortex, says, "There has been a resurgence of non-standard ad formats created for CTV environments as advertisers find more effective ways to connect with consumers. The technology and tools now available to publishers through this partnership with Zype deliver the control and transparency required to maximize the value of emerging formats and content."
Expanding Revenue Streams for CTV Publishers
Through this collaboration, Qortex and Zype are expanding inventory opportunities within the CTV and web environments, allowing publishers to maximize revenue through programmatic and direct ad sales. On-Stream ads have already demonstrated significant success, with high-profile advertisers utilizing the format to drive results.
“We’re thrilled to partner with Qortex and integrate the On-Stream ad format into our platform,” says Ed Laczynski, General Manager of Zype. “As we see more of our publishers looking to capitalize on increases in viewership in the CTV space, this partnership offers an exciting opportunity for them to provide their advertisers with more engaging ways to reach consumers. This is a game-changer for publishers looking to optimize monetization strategies with high-impact, targeted ad opportunities.”
An Opportunistic Future for CTV
Looking ahead, Qortex Founder and CEO Zack Rosenberg says, "We're continuously learning how video content performs across platforms. The CTV space is expanding, and we intend to stay at the forefront of analyzing content, engagement, and performance amongst home viewers. This enables us to provide publishers, brands, and platforms with insights to make smarter, data-driven decisions specific to streaming services."
Publishers looking to unlock new revenue opportunities and enhance viewer engagement can quickly implement On-Stream today. With its turnkey solution, On-Stream is ready for immediate activation, allowing publishers to immediately benefit from this innovative ad format.
About Qortex
Qortex is a leading AI-driven platform that specializes in video data and insights. With a unique ability to tie video content directly to advertising outcomes, Qortex helps brands, publishers, and platforms understand the value of their video content, optimize ad experiences, and improve performance. From ad targeting to media quality scoring and beyond, Qortex’s Insights as a Service empowers businesses to make informed decisions and drive better outcomes.
About Zype
Zype is the API-first SaaS connecting the video economy. Zype’s award-winning video platform powers seamless video streaming experiences with robust, API-driven solutions tailored for growth, scalability, and interoperability. The world's leading broadcasters, video publishers, and media and entertainment companies rely on Zype for live, on-demand, and linear playout across all digital platforms, including web, mobile, CTV/OTT, and social media. Zype is headquartered in New York City and is a Backlight company.
