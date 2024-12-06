P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Introduces Its Newest Women of Empowerment Members
Manhasset, NY, December 06, 2024 --(PR.com)-- P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) introduces its most recent Women of Empowerment members. This distinguished group of women have been selected for their outstanding achievements and contributions in their field.
About the Newest Women of Empowerment Members
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is proud to highlight the following Women of Empowerment who are now recognized members of P.O.W.E.R.:
Abigail Williams--Education
Adriana Bellezza--Mental Health Care
Alice Marie Ray--Information Technology/IT
Alicia Pozsony--Motivational Speaker
Amanda Frost--Construction/Building
Amandalyn M. McKendree--Photography
Amy Nicastro-Clark--Non-Profit/Volunteering
Amy S. Miller--Food/Beverages
Angel Silva--Beauty/Cosmetics
Angelina Brooks--Cleaning Service
Ann Rogers-Councill--Retail Industry
Annika V. Brown--Coaching
April Shane-Wilson--Pest Control
Ashley M. Lloyd--Non-Profit/Volunteering
Aurelia Dalla Ragione--Entertainment
Avarea Alexander--Alternative Medicine
Barbara Devers--Non-Profit/Volunteering
Bernadyn L. Nettles--Entertainment
Blaque V. Diamond--Human Services
Bonita Jenkins--Education
Brenda Jean Hubbard--E-Commerce
Brenda Lynn Martin--Entertainment
Bronwen Donnelly--Real Estate
Canvass L. Reed--Beauty/Cosmetics
Carolyn Necole Greene--Childcare
Carri Lawrence--E-Commerce
Catherine J. Kacprzycki--Healthcare
Chantelle Crowell--Education
Chong Kim--Entertainment
Christy Davis--Consulting
Colleen Cannon--Travel
Dana M. Shelton--Law/Legal Services
Danette R. Lopez--Museums/Institutions
Debbie A. Kaitschuck--Sports
Deborah Ann Nabors--Publishing
Dev White--Accounting
Dr. Jo L--Alternative Medicine
Ellen Radle Bailleaux--Esthetics
Ellen Thea--Alternative Medicine
Gayle L. Barff--Art
Glenda Smith Walters--Publishing
Helene Tonique Laurent Miller--Government
Iris A. Kiser--Social Services
Jan Kirstein Rigor--Art
Janet Stern--Fine Art
Janice Burt--Motivational Speaker
Janice Ferebee--Education
Janis L. Burgin--Art
Jennifer A. Flinn--Healthcare
Jessica S. Chapman--Human Resources/HR
Jessie White--Human Resources/HR
Jillian M. Bullock--Entertainment
Joan Albright--Healthcare
Joy M. Brogdon--Healthcare
Julie Nygard--Food/Beverages
Karen Cotton--Media
Karen Ward--Non-Profit/Volunteering
Karen P. DeVaughn--Education
Karen R. Mertes--Non-Profit/Volunteering
Kathleen Pisani--Real Estate
Kathleen Adele Cunningham--Publishing
Kathleen E. Foster--Education
Katie Eastman--Mental Health Care
Kelly Sevier--Publishing
Kiana N. Wooten--Non-Profit/Volunteering
Kris Hoff--Travel
Kristin Kay Johnson--Non-Profit/Volunteering
Lashundia Carson--Education
Lastenia S. Paniagua--Food/Beverages
Latisha Guthrie--Pet Care
LaTisha Wells--Ministry
Laura Pappas--Wine/Spirits
Lauren Daniel--Real Estate
Lechaun Milton--Home Healthcare
Lisa Vasquez--Health Services
Lori A. Gardner--Construction/Building
Lorinda G. Morgenthaler--Education
Mandy M. Refvik--Healthcare
Marcia sommariva--Beauty/Cosmetics
Margarita Pirin Cortes--Accounting
Marianne B.C. McCown--Publishing
Maribeth C. Hartwick--Veterinary
Marie Michelle Jeannite--Education
Marion Myers--Media
Marissa L. Cherepanov--Non-Profit/Volunteering
Marsha Goodman--Retail Industry
Melisa E. Natapraya--Health/Fitness
Melissa Velasco--Publishing
Merolyn Rodrigues--Event Services
Michele Wallace Campanelli--Publishing
Michele A. Lawson--Real Estate
Michele D. Meza--Coaching
Michelle Tu--Healthcare
Michelle Renee Castro--Talent Management
Miriam Galarza--Real Estate
Nanci A. Aronson--Health Services
Natasha N. Davini--Mental Health Care
Nikita Sandella--Media
Pam Duke--Jewelry
Pettina L. Velez--Publishing
Priscilla Gambino-Williams--Real Estate
Rachel Emily Conti--Healthcare
Rebecca Parisi--Publishing
Rebecca L. Genteline--Government
Rita A. Grabowski--Manufacturing
Sade Haley--E-Commerce
Sara E. Rugg--Law/Legal Services
Shakil Oba--Contracting
Shalini Thyagaraja--Alternative Medicine
Shanekqua Roxanne Vivian Coates--Real Estate
Shelly A. McLean--Beauty/Cosmetics
Sherrie M. Shahat--Healthcare
Shirley Ann Tracy--Journalism
Siedah L. Spencer-Ardis--Mental Health Care
Singus E. Henderson--Transportation
Somone M. Wyatt--Health Services
Stephanie Duca--Dog Training
Stephanie Oakey--Healthcare
Sumi Komo--Health/Fitness
Susan L. Wagoner--Ministry
Tabitha White--Law/Legal Services
Tammara Tillman--Entertainment
Tammy L. McLaughlin--Healthcare
Tamye M. Diaferio-Longoria--Non-Profit/Volunteering
Tempest S. Tadday--Non-Profit/Volunteering
Theresa Dozier-Daniel--Life Coaching
Theresa Poh-Pardun PA-C RN--Healthcare
Tonya L. Shaw--Home Healthcare
Tosha Martin--Life Coaching
Troineshia Marie Webb--Dental Hygiene
Valerie Ann Roland--Retail Industry
Valerie D. Johnson--Education
Virginia A. Klinger--Transportation
Yolanda M. Riley--Accounting
Yolonda C. Gayden--Publishing
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and powerwoe.com
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is a dynamic and diverse network of high-achieving women making a real difference. For nearly a decade, we've provided a platform for women from all walks of life and all stages of their career to connect, collaborate, and empower each other to reach new heights. Our website, quarterly magazine, and exclusive events showcase member achievements and offer opportunities to gain recognition, build valuable business relationships, and access a wealth of knowledge and resources. For more information about P.O.W.E.R. visit www.powerwoe.com
If you or someone you know is a driven, accomplished woman looking to be recognized and make valuable connections, visit Nomination Form - Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized (powerwoe.com) to access POWER's nomination form for consideration.
Contact
P.O.W.E.R.Contact
Geri Shumer
516-677-9696
