The Aspen Institute Taps Into Kinetica’s Unique Localized Data Intelligence to Power Community Sports
New York, NY, December 10, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Kinetica, a leading data intelligence and strategy company for sports and recreation, is proud to announce its collaboration with the Aspen Institute’s Project Play initiative. The partnership will leverage Kinetica’s unique localized sports, recreation and wellbeing data intelligence platform to support Project Play leaders and partners in their strategic decision-making, program development and deployment; all aimed at fostering meaningful change in underserved communities by harnessing the transformative power of sport
Project Play, the flagship initiative of the Aspen Institute’s Sports and Society Program, is dedicated to developing and sharing knowledge that fosters community well-being through sports. With a shared commitment to building healthy, vibrant communities, Kinetica and the Aspen Institute will collaborate to amplify data-driven insights and support strategic planning for Project Play’s national network of sports organizations.
“We’re thrilled to partner with the Aspen Institute’s Project Play initiative,” said Malcolm Mizen, Managing Director of Kinetica, North America. “At Kinetica, we are revolutionizing how organizations in sport and recreation make strategic decisions. Our localized data intelligence platform provides millions of data points on sports and recreation behaviors across the U.S. and Australia. Through this partnership, we look forward to providing deeper insights that drive sports participation and engagement within communities, enabling more people to experience the positive impact of participating in sport.”
As a Data and Insights Partner for Project Play, Kinetica will provide access to its localized datasets, analysis tools and provide analysis and advisory support, to deliver critical insights into communities across the country.
“We believe that Kinetica’s innovative “local” approach to data analysis and strategic insights will significantly enhance our efforts to build healthy communities through sport,” said Tom Farrey, Executive Director, Sport & Society Program at the Aspen Institute. “This collaboration will allow us to better understand local dynamics and trends, helping us to identify and target specific communities and create stronger, more impactful sports programs with our partners.”
About Kinetica
Operating in the U.S. and Australia, Kinetica delivers unique localized sports, recreation and wellbeing data intelligence and strategy. Providing organizations with the precision needed to identify new opportunities for growth, optimize resources and maximize impact. Learn more at www.thekineticagroup.com/aura.
About Project Play
Project Play is the signature initiative of the Aspen Institute’s Sports and Society Program. It is committed to building healthy communities by developing and sharing knowledge that promotes physical activity and sports participation for children and youth.
Project Play, the flagship initiative of the Aspen Institute’s Sports and Society Program, is dedicated to developing and sharing knowledge that fosters community well-being through sports. With a shared commitment to building healthy, vibrant communities, Kinetica and the Aspen Institute will collaborate to amplify data-driven insights and support strategic planning for Project Play’s national network of sports organizations.
“We’re thrilled to partner with the Aspen Institute’s Project Play initiative,” said Malcolm Mizen, Managing Director of Kinetica, North America. “At Kinetica, we are revolutionizing how organizations in sport and recreation make strategic decisions. Our localized data intelligence platform provides millions of data points on sports and recreation behaviors across the U.S. and Australia. Through this partnership, we look forward to providing deeper insights that drive sports participation and engagement within communities, enabling more people to experience the positive impact of participating in sport.”
As a Data and Insights Partner for Project Play, Kinetica will provide access to its localized datasets, analysis tools and provide analysis and advisory support, to deliver critical insights into communities across the country.
“We believe that Kinetica’s innovative “local” approach to data analysis and strategic insights will significantly enhance our efforts to build healthy communities through sport,” said Tom Farrey, Executive Director, Sport & Society Program at the Aspen Institute. “This collaboration will allow us to better understand local dynamics and trends, helping us to identify and target specific communities and create stronger, more impactful sports programs with our partners.”
About Kinetica
Operating in the U.S. and Australia, Kinetica delivers unique localized sports, recreation and wellbeing data intelligence and strategy. Providing organizations with the precision needed to identify new opportunities for growth, optimize resources and maximize impact. Learn more at www.thekineticagroup.com/aura.
About Project Play
Project Play is the signature initiative of the Aspen Institute’s Sports and Society Program. It is committed to building healthy communities by developing and sharing knowledge that promotes physical activity and sports participation for children and youth.
Contact
Kinetica GroupContact
Belinda Cusworth
347-616-2948
https://thekineticagroup.com/
Belinda Cusworth
347-616-2948
https://thekineticagroup.com/
Multimedia
Categories