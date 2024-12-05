Accredited Drug Testing Launches DOT Oral Fluid Collector Training Online Course
Orlando, FL, December 05, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Accredited Drug Testing, Inc., the Nation’s leading provider of drug testing industry training programs, has announced that its online, self-paced DOT Oral Fluid Collector Training Program is now available for drug testing specimen collectors and drug testing collection sites Nationwide. This training is in partnership with i3screen, the Nation’s leading drug testing software provider.
Accredited Drug Testing is pleased to be one of the first training providers to be certified and accredited by the National Drug and Alcohol Screening Association as a Certified Collector Trainer for DOT Oral Fluid Collections (CPCT-OF) in accordance with 49 CFR part 40.35.
James A. Greer, President/CEO of Accredited Drug Testing stated, “With today’s launch of our DOT Oral Fluid Collector online training program, the ability to have an additional testing method will provide greater convenience for DOT regulated employers to combat against employee cheating on urine drug tests and provide a less intrusive means of achieving the safety goals of the DOT drug testing program.”
i3screen Senior Vice President Myranda Roys was quoted as saying, “i3screen is looking forward to partnering with Accredited Drug Testing in preparing the Nation’s drug testing industry for this new drug testing method and collector qualification requirements.”
The U.S. Department of Transportation’s final rule effective June 1, 2023, amended the DOT’s regulated industry drug testing program to include oral fluid testing as an alternative specimen and effective December 5, 2024, those drug testing collectors performing DOT drug tests may begin taking training and completing proficiency mock demonstrations to become qualified as a DOT Oral Fluid Drug Test Specimen Collector. Accredited Drug Testing provides both training and proficiency mock demonstrations by multiple training methods including live classroom training (all major cities), online training courses, webinar training and customized training when needed.
To contact Accredited Drug Testing email John@accrediteddrugtesting.com or visit https://accrediteddrugtesting.com/dot-oral-fluid-collector-training
To contact i3screen, email jgumina@i3screen.com or visit www.i3screen.com.
John Burgos
800-221-4291
accrediteddrugtesting.com
