Boxville Storage Ribbon Cutting Community Event Announcement
Elgin, SC, December 07, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Boxville Storage is pleased to announce that it will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its newly constructed self-storage location. The event will be held at the facility located at 807 Bookman Road, Elgin, SC 29045, on December 17, 2024, at 2:30 p.m.
This 78,200 sq. ft. facility provides safe and secure non-climate-controlled unit options for the local communities. Boxville Storage also offers a range of features and benefits, including Smart/Bluetooth access, online bill payment, after-hours assistance, secure keypad access, senior discounts, and more.
This community event is open to the public, providing attendees the opportunity to tour the facility, meet the managers, and engage with the owners, with the Kershaw County Chamber of Commerce also in attendance.
Please join Boxville Storage for this celebration on December 17, 2024, at 2:30 p.m.
Absolute Storage Management
Absolute Storage Management (Absolute) is a leading provider of private, third-party self-storage management. Founded in 2002, Absolute’s headquarters are in Memphis, TN with regional offices in Atlanta, GA; Charlotte, NC; Nashville, TN; and Tampa, FL. The company’s mission is to grow successful partnerships with customers, team members, and investors by delivering excellence in service.
For further information and news about Absolute Storage Management, please go to the Absolute website at www.AboutASM.com. Contact Jasmin Jones at jasmin.jones@absolutemgmt.com.
