East Coast Towing Acquires Oilfy Mobile Fleet Services, Expanding On-Site Fleet Service Capabilities
Raleigh, NC, December 09, 2024 --(PR.com)-- East Coast Towing, a leading provider of light- and heavy-duty towing and recovery services today announced the acquisition of Oilfy Mobile Fleet Services, a provider of on-site fleet maintenance services for commercial fleet customers. This strategic acquisition further expands East Coast Towing’s service offerings.
Founded in 2020, Oilfy has rapidly established itself as the go-to provider for on-site maintenance of commercial vehicle fleets in and around the Raleigh area, delivering services to 100+ fleets ranging from local small businesses to large national fleets and everything in between.
“We look forward to taking the foundation that Micha has laid over the past 4 years and building upon it rapidly,” said Matthew Saskin, CEO of East Coast Towing. “The combination of East Coast Towing and Oilfy serves to further expand the set of capabilities we can deliver to customers of each company, and provides an even stronger value proposition to help us meet the needs of individuals, commercial customers, and government agencies across North Carolina and the Southeast."
“Both Oilfy and East Coast Towing share a commitment to top-tier service and strong customer relationships. This alignment ensures that our clients will continue to receive exceptional care while benefiting from the expanded capabilities and expertise East Coast Towing brings to the table. I’m confident this partnership will provide tremendous value to our loyal customers and dedicated team,” said Micha Hamilton, founder & owner of Oilfy Mobile Fleet Services.
The acquisition is effective immediately, and Oilfy Mobile Fleet Services will begin to operate under the name East Coast Fleet Service, a division of East Coast Towing. Customers can expect a seamless transition and continued access to the high-quality services they have come to rely on.
About East Coast Towing
Based in Raleigh, NC, East Coast Towing has been providing light- and heavy-duty towing & recovery services as well as heavy-duty road service since 1998. East Coast Towing provides service to individuals, commercial customers, and government agencies across Eastern North Carolina and the surrounding states with a focus on Expertise, Customer Focus, and Transparency
About Oilfy Mobile Fleet Services
Based in Raleigh, NC, Oilfy Mobile Fleet Services has been providing on-site fleet maintenance services to commercial customers since 2020.
