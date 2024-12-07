Florida Memorial University Students Invited to Prestigious Marketing Conference
Local HBCU Students to Attend Lead Generation World Conference at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
San Diego, CA, December 07, 2024 --(PR.com)-- In an exciting development for aspiring marketers, students from the Department of Business at Florida Memorial University (FMU), an historically Black college and university (HBCU) in Miami Gardens, have been invited to attend the nationally recognized Lead Generation World Conference (LGW). This invitation, extended by Blacks in Performance Marketing (BiPM), provides FMU's business majors with a unique opportunity to connect with industry leaders and gain invaluable insights into the dynamic world of performance marketing.
The Lead Generation World Conference, scheduled for January 5-7, 2025, at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood, is one of the largest marketing conferences in the industry. Founded by Michael Ferree, LGW brings together buyers, sellers, clients, and marketers in the lead generation space, offering a grand-scale platform for exhibiting, networking, and professional growth.
Michael Ferree, founder of Lead Generation World, commented, “Providing opportunities for college students, especially those from underrepresented communities, is something we’re passionate about. By inviting FMU students, we aim to raise awareness about the diverse career paths in lead generation and help them build a foundation of industry knowledge and connections that will support their future success.”
As part of this experience, FMU students will also participate in the BiPM Summit, where sessions on personal development and cultural understanding will help cultivate well-rounded, empathetic, and culturally aware professionals poised to excel in marketing.
Sean-Reed McGee, Chairman of Blacks in Performance, added, “The steering committee of BiPM is so proud to be working with LGW to foster diversity in the industry and to continue those efforts with local college students—the next generation of marketers.”
During the three-day conference, FMU students will gain hands-on exposure to various facets of performance marketing, including:
- Immersing themselves in the professional atmosphere of the conference halls
- Attending expert-led sessions** focused on industry trends and best practices
- Networking with over 75 companies at the forefront of lead generation
- Exploring new developments in tech marketing and digital strategies
This initiative represents a meaningful step in bridging the gap between academic learning and real-world industry exposure. By attending the Lead Generation World Conference, FMU students will gain valuable insights to make informed decisions about their future careers in marketing.
The Lead Generation World Conference, scheduled for January 5-7, 2025, at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood, is one of the largest marketing conferences in the industry. Founded by Michael Ferree, LGW brings together buyers, sellers, clients, and marketers in the lead generation space, offering a grand-scale platform for exhibiting, networking, and professional growth.
Michael Ferree, founder of Lead Generation World, commented, “Providing opportunities for college students, especially those from underrepresented communities, is something we’re passionate about. By inviting FMU students, we aim to raise awareness about the diverse career paths in lead generation and help them build a foundation of industry knowledge and connections that will support their future success.”
As part of this experience, FMU students will also participate in the BiPM Summit, where sessions on personal development and cultural understanding will help cultivate well-rounded, empathetic, and culturally aware professionals poised to excel in marketing.
Sean-Reed McGee, Chairman of Blacks in Performance, added, “The steering committee of BiPM is so proud to be working with LGW to foster diversity in the industry and to continue those efforts with local college students—the next generation of marketers.”
During the three-day conference, FMU students will gain hands-on exposure to various facets of performance marketing, including:
- Immersing themselves in the professional atmosphere of the conference halls
- Attending expert-led sessions** focused on industry trends and best practices
- Networking with over 75 companies at the forefront of lead generation
- Exploring new developments in tech marketing and digital strategies
This initiative represents a meaningful step in bridging the gap between academic learning and real-world industry exposure. By attending the Lead Generation World Conference, FMU students will gain valuable insights to make informed decisions about their future careers in marketing.
Contact
Lead Generation World, LLCContact
Michael Ferree
858-876-5323
LeadGenerationWorld.com
Michael Ferree
858-876-5323
LeadGenerationWorld.com
Categories