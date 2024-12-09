Qryptonic Launches $1 Million Quantum Penetration Challenge to Test Cybersecurity Resilience Against Future Quantum Computing Threats

Qryptonic Inc. launches the $1 Million Quantum Penetration Challenge, inviting organizations worldwide to test their cyber defenses against quantum-powered attacks. Open to all industries, the challenge offers a $1 million reward to systems deemed impenetrable. This global initiative highlights the urgent need for quantum-resistant cybersecurity as "Q-Day" approaches, threatening current encryption.