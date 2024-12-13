Bay Harbor Reinsurance Company Establishes New $50 Million Letter of Credit Facility
Bradenton, FL, December 13, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Bay Harbor Reinsurance Company, a leading reinsurance company focused on the U.S. Property and Casualty program marketplace, is pleased to announce the establishment of a letter of $50 million credit facility with Barclays Bank PLC. The agreement also contains certain provisions that allow the Company to increase the facility to $150 million. This new facility reflects the company's strong financial foundation and ongoing commitment to delivering customized, long-term solutions for its clients.
“We are excited to announce our new facility with Barclays, which strengthens our ability to support reinsurance programs and provide stability to our partners, including insurance carriers, MGAs, and captives,” said Chris O’Connor, Chief Financial Officer of Bay Harbor. “It allows us to maintain diverse financial flexibility required to pursue growth opportunities while ensuring we continue to meet the needs of our cedants and brokers.”
Bay Harbor Reinsurance Company, domiciled in the Cayman Islands with offices in Florida, offers a flexible and full-service approach to reinsurance, leveraging deep industry expertise to create tailored solutions for risk management. The Company maintains a strong financial position with secured credit facilities from trusted NAIC-approved banking partners.
For more information, visit www.bayharborre.com or contact:
Chris O’Connor
COO/CFO
Bay Harbor Re
Phone: 941-238-6626
Email: info@bayharborre.com
About Bay Harbor Re:
Bay Harbor Re is a U.S. tax-paying reinsurer, offering specialized services in the Property and Casualty market. With a strong emphasis on customized coverage and pricing stability, Bay Harbor partners with insurance carriers, MGAs, and captives to deliver tailored reinsurance solutions that drive long-term profitability.
