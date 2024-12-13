Jacobson Equities Acquires Oxbow 49, Premier Waterfront Multifamily Community in Portland
Portland, OR, December 13, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Jacobson Equities is pleased to announce the acquisition of Oxbow 49, a 166-unit Class A apartment community located in Portland’s highly desirable John’s Landing waterfront neighborhood. This acquisition underscores Jacobson Equities’ commitment to unlocking value in premier multifamily assets.
Developed in 2016 and recognized for its exceptional design and upscale amenities, Oxbow 49 offers residents direct access to the Willamette River and proximity to key hubs such as Oregon Health and Science University (OHSU) and Downtown Portland. The acquisition was completed significantly below the property’s replacement cost, creating a compelling investment opportunity.
“We believe the pendulum has swung back, and Portland is once again the highly desirable city it has historically been,” said Larry Jacobson, Principal at Jacobson Equities. “With its fabulous waterfront location, Oxbow 49 is the perfect home for tenants wishing to experience the active lifestyle, world class professional opportunities and the many amazing amenities Portland offers its residents.”
Oxbow 49 presents meaningful opportunities for value creation. Jacobson Equities plans to implement targeted operational enhancements and modest upgrades to units and common areas, elevating the tenant experience and capturing rent growth in a strengthening multifamily market.
With Portland poised for a multifamily resurgence, this acquisition aligns with Jacobson Equities’ focus on Core+ assets with strong fundamentals and significant upside potential.
Jacobson Equities remains dedicated to creating value for its investors while contributing positively to the communities it serves. The acquisition of Oxbow 49 exemplifies the firm’s mission to transform high-potential assets into thriving properties that enhance local markets.
For more information about Jacobson Equities and its 50+ year tradition of excellence, please visit www.jacobsonequities.com.
About Jacobson Equities:
Jacobson Equities is a privately owned real estate investment firm with a 50-year legacy of providing superior, risk-adjusted returns to individuals and families with substantial wealth.
Media Contact:
Max Reissig
Investor Relations
(310) 479-6900
mreissig@jacobsonequities.com
