Young Brothers Marble, Granite and Tile to be Selective Dealer for Dulcet Tile in Oklahoma City
Dulcet Tile, a producer of hand-crafted, natural stone, mosaic tiles, carefully showcases its products in highly qualified and boutique showrooms. Young Bros, Granite and Tile in Oklahoma City has been selected as one of their specialized dealers to showcase Dulcet Tile's beautiful tile lines.
Oklahoma City, OK, December 13, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Dulcet Tile, Inc., an innovative, natural stone mosaic tile company known for elegant mosaic designs, have signed a special agreement with Young Brothers Marble, Granite and Tile in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Dulcet Tile designs luxury marble tile and uses marble, quartzite and limestone from quarries around the world, and partners with carefully selected tile showrooms across the nation. Dulcet Tile brings several decades of experience into mosaic manufacturing. They own their production facility which allows them to provide an endless array of bespoke or custom designs, using over 100 different natural stone species, and are able to get their product to market faster. Their focus on higher production standards such as color consistency, tighter joint spacing, consistent thickness and an array of finishes, have help Dulcet Tile become a recognized innovator of elegant tile. By targeting boutique showrooms, like Young Brothers, Dulcet Tile offers consumers higher quality products at affordable prices.
Young Brothers is a family-owned business since 1969. Dean Young, President, and Drew Carter, Vice President are the inspiration behind Young Brothers, and collectively bring decades of experience to the industry. They have a deep background in hard-surfaces from managing showrooms, to procuring designs before they hit the market, and a showroom that represents multiple, high-end tile vendors. Young Brothers brings a vast selection of designer tiles to The Big Friendly. For over 50 years, Young Brothers has seen tile trends come and go, but Young Brothers’ has made an impact with OKC commercial architects and developers, as well as with residential interior designers.
According to Christie Roberts, Design Consultant at Young Brothers, “Dulcet Tile represents everything about tile that we are passionate about. Their designs are innovative, fresh and elegant. Dulcet Tile compliments the quality and style that we are looking to bring to OKC. We are so excited to introduce and showcase many elegant and unique vendors that you won’t find at big box stores.”
About Dulcet Tile:
Dulcet Tile offers industry leading design and artistic beauty in marble mosaic tile. They have created a new niche for elegant flooring and soothing wall coverings. Dulcet Tile brings decades of experience in both contemporary and classic designs, and each product can be customized to meet a client’s unique tastes and needs. Dulcet Tile collections are designed with timeless elegance that are destined to impress for years to come. Always innovating and ushering new and artistic styles to the market, Dulcet Tile is the leader in elegant marble mosaics. Dulcet Tile is also a proud Industry Partner for the Interior Designers of Idaho. For more information, go to www.dulcettile.com or call (714) 822-1237.
About Young Brothers Marble, Granite and Tile:
Young Brothers is a tile boutique store that caters to clients who seek designer grade products. Young Brothers offers products and designs that go beyond the big box stores, and are suited to complete a client’s design through the use of color, texture and style. Young Brothers is known for their deep knowledge of hard surfaces and for their exclusive arrangement with innovative and designed-centric manufacturers. For more information, go to www.youngbrosinc.com or call (405) 272-0821.
Scott Setterlund
714-213-9123
www.dulcettile.com
