UHC Exec Death is a Tragic Reminder That We Need Systemic Change to Healthcare
There is a better way forward for Healthcare. This recent tragedy highlights the need to reform a system with backwards incentives. Direct Primary Care provides a tangible solution that provides better access to primary care that is motivated by authentic relationships.
Peoria, AZ, December 12, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The recent, horrific tragedy that claimed the life of a United Healthcare executive — a devoted father and husband — is a sobering moment for all of us. This devastating loss highlights the profound frustration and brokenness of a healthcare system that fails patients and providers alike. While the tragedy must never be seen as justified, it is a stark reminder that the problem is not with individuals at the top of organizations, but with a system built on backward incentives.
A System in Crisis
In the American healthcare system, decisions about care are too often dictated by profits, bureaucracy, and insurance mandates, rather than the well-being of patients. Doctors who entered medicine with a passion for helping people find themselves burned out and disillusioned, unable to provide the care they know their patients need. Patients, in turn, face skyrocketing costs, opaque billing practices, and an impersonal system focused on treating sickness rather than promoting health.
This tragedy calls for reflection — not on individual blame — but on the systemic failures that contribute to this growing crisis.
Direct Primary Care: A Path Forward
Amid this broken system, a movement is quietly transforming healthcare: Direct Primary Care (DPC). DPC offers an alternative that puts patients and relationships at the center of care. By removing insurance barriers and corporate mandates, DPC practices focus on:
- Affordable, transparent pricing with no surprise bills
- Longer, more personal visits with providers who truly listen
- 24/7 access to care to keep patients out of ERs and urgent care
- Lifestyle medicine and preventative care to promote lasting health
A Growing National Movement
Across the country, more doctors and patients are turning to Direct Primary Care as a way to reclaim healthcare. This movement is built on the belief that healthcare should empower health and happiness, not bureaucracy and profit margins. By aligning incentives with patient well-being, DPC allows doctors to practice medicine as it was meant to be: compassionate, authentic, and focused on relationships.
A Local Example: Ark Family Health
In Arizona, Ark Family Health is one of many DPC practices leading this change. Founded by Dr. Kendrick Johnson in 2016, Ark Family Health was born out of frustration with a system that profits from sickness. Dr. Johnson and his team are committed to providing high-value care that focuses on prevention, lifestyle management, and root-cause solutions. It’s about creating an environment where patients feel heard, connected and empowered.
“This tragedy is a painful reminder that we need systemic change. We are not blaming individuals; we are challenging a system that fails patients, families, and providers. Direct Primary Care is already working for many people in Phoenix and could help many more.” – Dr. Kendrick Johnson
A Call for Change
The tragedy we face today demands that we re-examine the incentives in our healthcare system. Direct Primary Care may offer a path forward — one that serves patients, supports providers, and promotes genuine health. Doctors in this movement say it is not just a healthcare model; it is a movement for change, compassion, and integrity in the way we care for each other.
We believe healthcare can and should be better. There is a better way.
For more information on Direct Primary Care and its impact, visit: ArkFamilyHealth.com and DPCFrontier.com
Beth DeWitt
623-226-8825
arkfamilyhealth.com
