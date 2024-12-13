Travel PR Agency JPR Media Group Creates Bespoke Campaign for Domaine de Vieux-Mareuil
Travel PR Agency JPR Media Group organised top tier national and luxury journalists on prestigious travel PR trips for private estates client Domaine de Vieux-Mareuil.
London, United Kingdom, December 13, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Writers invited were from The Times LUXX, Independent, The London Standard, City AM, Forbes, Tatler, Esquire, Country Living, Stylist, LUX Mag, and Quintessentially Noted. The bespoke travel itineraries included memorable experiences such as private chef, honey tasting, wine tasting, learning about truffle hunting, a spectacular music performance with a dance display on a horse, writing a secret message and placing it in a hidden cave, and exploring the beautiful Brantôme region of France surrounding the gorgeous properties.
About Domaine de Vieux-Mareuil
Domaine de Vieux-Mareuil is an exclusive collection of four all-inclusive private estates in the South-West of France: Domaine de Bagatelle, Château de Chanet, Domaine de Lavy, and La Roussie Villa. The properties are near Brantôme – known as the Venice of the Périgord; and Mareuil, a town complete with a medieval castle.
These gorgeous authentic countryside retreats offer concierge service, private chef, housekeeping, and access to wonderful activities from truffle tasting, wine tasting, yoga, outdoor cinema, and cooking lessons. The four luxury properties range from 4-bedrooms to 12-bedrooms, and all boast heated swimming pools, padel and tennis courts.
Founder and interior designer of Domaine de Vieux-Mareuil is Madame Laetitia Morlat: a businesswoman with a passion for art, interior design, and the preservation of nature.
Madame Laetitia Morlat was born in Fronsac, Vieux-Mareuil which is now her second residence. She went to makeup and aesthetics beauty school which has given her a creative eye for design and detail. Now, Madame Morlat is passionate for renovating gorgeous properties and preserving the natural beauty around them.
"I love every property because each one contains a part of my soul and my spirit," says Madame Laëtitia Morlat. One is the house in which she grew up, another is where she spent her honeymoon. "They all mean something, so I wanted to do something very special with all these properties while restoring them for the enjoyment of future generations. Every property has its own story, and I want my visitors to be able to feel that when they are with us."
Domaine de Vieux-Mareuil luxury villas deliver impeccable 5-star service and an exclusive bespoke experience. Madame Morlat’s time spent living in Japan is reflected in the minimalism and elegance shown throughout the interior design. She has beautifully restored, renovated and decorated each property with its own unique style.
The artworks adorning the houses are paintings created by friends of Madame Morlat. For instance, the extraordinary three-piece artwork in the seminar room at Chanet was designed by a family friend. In tribute, Madame Morlat named the room “Le Salon d’Arc” after the artist, Victor d’Arc.
You’ll also find numerous hand-painted details throughout each house – on beams, fireplaces, and walls – crafted by the artist Christophe Boucher, with whom Madame Morlat has worked with for over 20 years.
Many paintings from the wonderful Stephane Richier adorn the properties creating a sort of museum of artwork throughout.
Behind each element lies a story waiting to be told. For instance, the painting in the kitchen of Château de Chanet was a gift from the artist Anton Molnar. Mme Morlat met Molnar during a trip to Mauritius, where she fell in love with a painting in her hotel. Coincidentally, the artist was also staying at the same hotel, and their friendship began there. From that point on, Anton Molnar collaborated with Mme Morlat and eventually gifted her a beautiful painting of her family and all four properties. This cherished artwork now hangs in the kitchen of Château de Chanet.
Each artist has played a significant role in Madame Morlat’s life, and she wishes to express her gratitude towards those who have helped restore beauty to these historic properties.
Morlat has designed her properties to be unique in style, story, and meaning. In each of her properties, Morlat has named bedrooms after historical women. At Château de Chanet, the names are inspired by historical women such as Alienor d’Aquitaine and Marie-Antoinette.
Madame Morlat is extremely philanthropic and donates to lots of charities such as ASF (autistes sans frontières), ARTIC (cancer patients), underprivileged youths requiring financial support for higher education, medical research, she also likes to organize private retreats for charities such as well-being charities and Enfants du ciel (for parents whose children have passed away) at Domaine de Vieux-Mareuil.
About JPR Media Group
Founded by Jessica Patterson, luxury travel PR agency JPR Media Group has organised over 100 editors and influencers on travel press trips all over the world. With over 100 clients by Word-of-Mouth and winner of a PR Agency of the Year Award, JPR Media Group has created amazing travel PR and hospitality PR experiences from private jets, tastings with Michelin-star chefs and a Master of Wine, dining experiences with acrobatics and special performances, spa experiences, to stays at 5-star hotels and exclusive retreats in Europe and the Middle East.
Travel PR agency JPR Media Group has secured top travel press, hospitality press, and interior design press in Financial Times, The Times, The Times LUXX, The Sunday Times, Sunday Times Style, Telegraph Luxury, The London Standard, Independent, Forbes, Business Insider, City AM, Daily Mail, Travel Magazine, Elite Traveler, Vogue, GQ, Esquire, Country & Townhouse, Elle, Red, Harper’s Bazaar, Tatler, Glamour, Grazia, Cosmopolitan, Hello!, Mayfair Times, Sphere, Tempus, Luxurious Magazine, Quintessentially Noted, Spears Wealth Management Survey, The Londonist, The Nudge, The Caterer, Catering Today, Hospitality & Catering News, Hot Dinners, Olive Magazine, Harden’s, Square Meal, Big Hospitality, The Drinks Business, Decanter, Harper’s Wine & Spirit, The World of Fine Wine, Epicurean Life, Superyacht Magazine, Square Mile, The London Economic, and more.
At restaurant PR clients, JPR Media Group has invited luxury brand PRs to dine, partner, and host team and work events. Brands include Hermes, Rolls Royce, Louis Vuitton, Burberry, Panerai, Mont Blanc, Audemars Piguet, Jimmy Choo, Loewe, Ralph Lauren, Coach, Hublot, Nars, Veuve Clicquot, Saint Laurent, Tag Heuer, Tiffany & Co, Van Cleef & Arpels, Manolo Blahnik, Alexander McQueen, Fendi, Amouage, Dior Parfums, De Beers, Gucci, Beats by Dre, Levi’s, Belstaff, Hugo Boss, Agent Provocateur, Roland Mouret, and Jaeger-le Coultre.
JPR Media Group founder Jessica Patterson started her career in London about 21 years ago as PR director of the luxury fashion brand Escada and then spent 7 years in publishing for luxury titles at Luxury Publishing such as Annabel’s, Aspinall’s, Graff, Candy and Candy, Harrods Estates, Quintessentially, PrivatAir, PrivatSea, Cartier International Polo, Guards Polo Club, and Ten Goal.
About 18 years ago, Jessica Patterson was Advertising Director of Quintessentially Magazine where Lucia Van Der Post (who founded the Financial Times’ How to Spend It Magazine) was editor-in-chief. Later, Luxury Publishing acquired Spears Wealth Management Survey. Jessica went on to work at Luxury Briefing Report – a business-to-business luxury report specialising in the luxury industry worldwide.
As a luxury PR writer for over 14 years for luxury and business magazines, Jessica Patterson has written travel PR articles about hotels all over the world including big luxury brand names like Hôtel de Crillon (now part of Rosewood Hotels), Four Seasons, St. Regis, W Hotels, InterContinental, Sofitel, Kempinski, Marriott, Zannier, Mövenpick in countries such as Norway, Sweden, Switzerland, France, Italy, Spain, Portugal, Montenegro, Malta, Hungary, Greece, Turkey, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Morocco, Tunisia, Barbados, Vietnam, Singapore, and the UK.
Contact
Jessica Patterson
https://www.jprmediagroup.com/
