Nicoletta Rasizzi Featured in the Winter 2025 Issue of P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Magazine
Long Island, NY, December 13, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Nicoletta Rasizzi, registered nurse and founder of Elysara Medical, will be featured in the upcoming Winter 2025 issue of P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Magazine. Selected for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of integrative and aesthetic medicine, her story will be included along with other accomplished women who have demonstrated excellence in their respective industries.
ABOUT Nicoletta Rasizzi
Nicoletta Rasizzi is a leading figure in integrative and aesthetic medicine. Her journey into medicine began when she was just nine years old. She lost her father to a heart attack and helped her mother perform CPR with guidance from paramedics over the phone. This powerful experience ignited her dedication to medicine and patient care.
Through Elysara Medical, Rasizzi helps both men and women achieve their best health by combining traditional and holistic approaches. With 15 years of experience, she is known for her innovative work with IV nutrition therapy and her development of SkinIV™ formulations, which enhance the results of non-surgical cosmetic treatments.
Rasizzi is passionate about educating other medical professionals. She teaches about the latest anti-aging techniques and the role of IV nutrient therapy and supplements in supporting skin health. She is at the forefront of using vitamin therapy tailored to a person's DNA to rejuvenate the body from the inside out.
Rasizzi also has a deep focus on women's health, addressing endometriosis management and fertility support through comprehensive approaches including IV nutrition, diet, supplements, and emotional care.
For more information, visit www.elysaramedical.com
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is a dynamic and diverse network of high-achieving women making a real difference. For nearly a decade, we've provided a platform for women from all walks of life and all stages of their career to connect, collaborate, and empower each other to reach new heights. Our website, quarterly magazine, and exclusive events showcase member achievements and offer opportunities to gain recognition, build valuable business relationships, and access a wealth of knowledge and resources. If you or someone you know is a driven, accomplished woman looking to be recognized and make valuable connections, visit https://www.powerwoe.com/nomination-form/ to access POWER’s nomination form for consideration.
ABOUT Nicoletta Rasizzi
Nicoletta Rasizzi is a leading figure in integrative and aesthetic medicine. Her journey into medicine began when she was just nine years old. She lost her father to a heart attack and helped her mother perform CPR with guidance from paramedics over the phone. This powerful experience ignited her dedication to medicine and patient care.
Through Elysara Medical, Rasizzi helps both men and women achieve their best health by combining traditional and holistic approaches. With 15 years of experience, she is known for her innovative work with IV nutrition therapy and her development of SkinIV™ formulations, which enhance the results of non-surgical cosmetic treatments.
Rasizzi is passionate about educating other medical professionals. She teaches about the latest anti-aging techniques and the role of IV nutrient therapy and supplements in supporting skin health. She is at the forefront of using vitamin therapy tailored to a person's DNA to rejuvenate the body from the inside out.
Rasizzi also has a deep focus on women's health, addressing endometriosis management and fertility support through comprehensive approaches including IV nutrition, diet, supplements, and emotional care.
For more information, visit www.elysaramedical.com
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is a dynamic and diverse network of high-achieving women making a real difference. For nearly a decade, we've provided a platform for women from all walks of life and all stages of their career to connect, collaborate, and empower each other to reach new heights. Our website, quarterly magazine, and exclusive events showcase member achievements and offer opportunities to gain recognition, build valuable business relationships, and access a wealth of knowledge and resources. If you or someone you know is a driven, accomplished woman looking to be recognized and make valuable connections, visit https://www.powerwoe.com/nomination-form/ to access POWER’s nomination form for consideration.
Contact
P.O.W.E.R.Contact
Geri Shumer
516-677-9696
Geri Shumer
516-677-9696
Categories