Bobby Langford, Sr. Honored as a Professional of the Year for Two Consecutive Years by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
Huntsville, AL, December 13, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Bobby Langford, Sr. of Huntsville, Alabama has been named as a Professional of the Year for 2025 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide for his outstanding contributions and achievements in nonprofit services to veterans and their families. He was also named Professional of the Year in 2024, making this the second consecutive year he has received this honor.
About Bobby Langford, Sr.
Bobby Langford, Sr. is the first vice president of Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter 1067, Inc. in Huntsville, Alabama. He provides services to veterans and their families through his role at the nonprofit organization. Langford conducts his work with a focus on military philosophy, law enforcement, and community activism.
One of eight children, Lanford left school in the 11th grade to join the Army. He went to Vietnam in May 1967 as a 24-year-old sergeant. He was platoon sergeant for 2nd Platoon, 981st MP Company, Sentry Dog, in Cam Rahn Bay. He helped organize the company at Fort Carson, Colorado, and moved it to Cam Rahn Bay. Langford was also responsible for detachments in Ban Me Thuot, Da Lat, Phan Rang and Tuy Hoa. In May 1968, he was promoted to staff sergeant and became the platoon sergeant for the 2nd Platoon, 218th MP Company, in Nha Trang. Langford retired as a Sergeant Major after 30 years of service.
Langford is affiliated with the Freemasons, Shriners, Scottish Rite, and 33rd degree Prince Hall Mason. He is a Mason and a life member of the Vietnam Veterans of America.
Bobby received his B.S.in Criminal Justice Administration from Athens State University. In his spare time, he likes to do research and read.
About Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is an international advertising, networking, and publishing company based in Farmingdale, New York. They are proud to be able to satisfy their clients and continue to have repeat clientele due to their longevity and pride in their products and services. The Owners strive to connect business professionals to enhance their contact base and networking capabilities so they can get the acknowledgment and publicity within their industries and beyond. The Strathmore family has been providing these valuable services for over two decades. They target executives and professionals in all industries to be featured in their on-line directory. Industries include business, law,
About Bobby Langford, Sr.
Bobby Langford, Sr. is the first vice president of Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter 1067, Inc. in Huntsville, Alabama. He provides services to veterans and their families through his role at the nonprofit organization. Langford conducts his work with a focus on military philosophy, law enforcement, and community activism.
One of eight children, Lanford left school in the 11th grade to join the Army. He went to Vietnam in May 1967 as a 24-year-old sergeant. He was platoon sergeant for 2nd Platoon, 981st MP Company, Sentry Dog, in Cam Rahn Bay. He helped organize the company at Fort Carson, Colorado, and moved it to Cam Rahn Bay. Langford was also responsible for detachments in Ban Me Thuot, Da Lat, Phan Rang and Tuy Hoa. In May 1968, he was promoted to staff sergeant and became the platoon sergeant for the 2nd Platoon, 218th MP Company, in Nha Trang. Langford retired as a Sergeant Major after 30 years of service.
Langford is affiliated with the Freemasons, Shriners, Scottish Rite, and 33rd degree Prince Hall Mason. He is a Mason and a life member of the Vietnam Veterans of America.
Bobby received his B.S.in Criminal Justice Administration from Athens State University. In his spare time, he likes to do research and read.
About Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is an international advertising, networking, and publishing company based in Farmingdale, New York. They are proud to be able to satisfy their clients and continue to have repeat clientele due to their longevity and pride in their products and services. The Owners strive to connect business professionals to enhance their contact base and networking capabilities so they can get the acknowledgment and publicity within their industries and beyond. The Strathmore family has been providing these valuable services for over two decades. They target executives and professionals in all industries to be featured in their on-line directory. Industries include business, law,
Contact
Strathmore's Who's Who WorldwideContact
Hailee Matthews
516-677-9696
Hailee Matthews
516-677-9696
Categories