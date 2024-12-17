Exquiste Estate in the Hills Above St. Helena Hits the Market
St. Helena, CA, December 17, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Mayacama Luxury Real Estate is proud to present a truly remarkable property: 2509 Madrona Avenue, a sophisticated estate situated in the heart of Napa Valley's wine country. This stunning residence offers the perfect blend of timeless elegance, modern luxury, and unparalleled access to the best of St. Helena living.
Nestled on a serene and private lot, this estate features 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, 4,700 sq. ft., 4-car tandem garage, 800 square foot bonus room, ¼ acre Cabernet hobby vineyard, outdoor grill & pizza oven, pool and spa, all within privateg-ated Madrona Ranch. The meticulous craftsmanship and thoughtful design elements make this property a standout in the luxury market.
A Dream Location for Wine Country Living
Located just moments from downtown St. Helena, the property places residents at the epicenter of world-class dining, boutique shopping, and Napa Valley's renowned wineries. Whether you're looking to enjoy a private retreat or entertain in style, 2509 Madrona Avenue offers it all.
Key Features of the Property Include:
- 4,700 +/- sq/ft
- Custom brand-new construction
- 24 foot cathedral wood coffered ceiling
- 2000 +/- feet of pool decks
- Outdoor grill and pizza oven
- Pool and spa
- Gorgeous views over the valleys and mountains
- Cabernet hobby vineyard
- Olive grove with irrigation system
- 4 bedrooms
- 4.5 bathrooms
- 4-car tandem garage with automatic openers
- Paver parking and driveway
- 800 +/- sq/ft bonus room above the garage
- Covered exterior entry with limestone tile patio
- Double gated entrance
- Pella doors and windows
- Emtek cabinet pulls in the color Antique French Brass throughout the
home
This estate is designed to cater to those who value both comfort and sophistication. Expansive living spaces, breathtaking views, and seamless indoor-outdoor flow create an idyllic setting for any lifestyle.
A Rare Opportunity
"Properties of this caliber rarely become available in St. Helena," says Christine Wilhelm, President of Business Development with Mayacama Luxury Real Estate. "2509 Madrona Avenue represents a unique opportunity to own a piece of Napa Valley paradise."
This exceptional property is being offered at $8,975,000. Private showings are available by appointment only.
For more information or to schedule a viewing, please contact Mayacama Luxury Real Estate at (707) 595-0707 or email info@mayacamaluxuryre.com.
Photo Gallery:
www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/hv9wzj5hai0gwff5ihlbk/AH9dqRMoKFAWBP4HIpBlNSI
Virtual Tour Video:
vimeo.com/1024132352
About Mayacama Luxury Real Estate
Mayacama Luxury Real Estate specializes in premier properties throughout Northern California, with a focus on delivering world-class service and unmatched expertise in the luxury market. Whether you're buying, selling, or investing, their team is dedicated to making your real estate journey extraordinary.
Contact: Mayacama Luxury Real Estate
Phone: (707) 595-0707
Email: info@mayacamaluxuryre.com
Website: mayacamaluxuryre.com
