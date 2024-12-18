STS Metals, a Portfolio Company of Tinicum, Has Acquired Valley Forge
Irwindale, CA, December 18, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Valley Forge is a leading North American player in its markets, specializing in the production of custom forged products in rounds, flats and rings in titanium and specialty alloy steels, mainly supporting the aerospace, defense and space industries. The company operates its facility in the greater Los Angeles area – Azusa, CA. Over the past 68 years of continuous operations, Valley Forge has developed a highly credentialed reputation for servicing some of the most demanding products and customers with a multitude of industry specification approvals and customer focused approach. The company is well-positioned as a long-term partner to major OEM’s, machine shops and distributors.
“We are excited to acquire Valley Forge, as it is well matched with our business model and the other operations that make up STS Metals. Valley Forge shares a similar reputation with STS Metals in providing value to their customers through superior service and operational performance. This transaction will allow us to provide enhanced product breadth and expanded capacity for our products supporting the aerospace, defense and industrial industries in both North America and the rest of the world,” said David Beddome, CEO of STS Metals.
STS Metals continues to seek additional opportunities to acquire manufacturers of high-performance aerospace specialty metal and alloy products.
About STS Metals
STS Metals manufactures titanium, stainless steel, nickel-based and other specialty alloys for the aerospace and defense industry. The company forges and hot-rolls bar, plate, sheet and wire in sizes and shapes that enable weight and cost reduction in the aerospace supply chain. The company’s commitment to quality and service has earned approvals from leading aerospace OEMs. Currently comprised of five operating companies — Sierra Alloys, TSI Titanium, Sierra Sheet and Plate, Brown Pacific and Brown Europe — STS Metals plans to grow by expanding its product offering, developing new customer relationships and acquiring complementary businesses. The company is headquartered near Los Angeles in Irwindale, CA (www.stsmetals.com).
About Tinicum
Tinicum manages a diversified group of manufacturing, distribution, industrial technology and specialty infrastructure companies. The firm’s heritage as good stewards of high-quality businesses dates back to the 1940s. Tinicum seeks to be a trusted partner to business owners and executives who share in a belief that long-term prosperity can be created by teams of capable, honest people working together and investing diligently to fulfil the potential of great businesses. Investments can be made in both private and public companies, with minority or majority ownership stakes, through a long-lived investment partnership that currently has $2.4 billion of committed capital. (www.tinicum.com).
Contact Information
STS Metals:
Joe Kerkhove: +1-626-969-6711
jkerkhove@sierraalloys.com
