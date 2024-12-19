Brand New All Suites Hotel Opens in Tinton Falls NJ
Tinton Falls, NJ, December 19, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Tinton Falls Welcomes Latitude Suites, an All Suites Hotel
Tinton Falls proudly announces the opening of Latitude Suites, BW Premier Collection in Tinton Falls, New Jersey.
The newly renovated Latitude Suites is a sophisticated boutique hotel offering modern amenities and upscale suites with full kitchens. Every suite includes a full-size refrigerator/freezer combo, two-burner electric cooktop, microwave, Cuisinart coffee maker, dishwasher, dishware, and silverware. The onsite restaurant and bar, the Social Centre, is open daily from 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Guests can start their day with a hot breakfast buffet and wind it down with a signature cocktail.
“At Latitude Suites we are focused on creating a relaxing atmosphere for our guests where they can unwind and make the most of their time with us,” said David Hupke, General Manager. “Our newly renovated suites are perfect for families visiting us for a beach vacation as well as for business travelers looking for a comfortable and convenient place to stay.”
It is conveniently located near Jersey Shore beaches and vibrant locales like Red Bank, Asbury Park, and Ocean Grove. A short drive takes guests to Pier Village's thriving community of unique shops and upscale restaurants. For shopping enthusiasts, Monmouth Mall is just 10 minutes away, while Jersey Shore Premium Outlets offer designer bargains nearby.
Latitude Suites is part of the Best Western Rewards® (BWR®) free loyalty program that allows members to earn points and perks at BWH Hotels. From December 2, 2024, through February 2, 2025, BWR members can earn 5,000 points after staying two nights (consecutive or separate) at any Best Western-branded hotel in the U.S., Canada, and the Caribbean Islands. Each member can earn up to 20,000 points with this offer. Members must register for the offer before completing their first eligible stay, either or at the hotel directly.
Reservations can be made by calling the hotel directly. Customers can also book their stay by calling BWH Hotels’ 24-hour reservation line at (800) 780-7234 or visiting bwh.com
Tinton Falls proudly announces the opening of Latitude Suites, BW Premier Collection in Tinton Falls, New Jersey.
The newly renovated Latitude Suites is a sophisticated boutique hotel offering modern amenities and upscale suites with full kitchens. Every suite includes a full-size refrigerator/freezer combo, two-burner electric cooktop, microwave, Cuisinart coffee maker, dishwasher, dishware, and silverware. The onsite restaurant and bar, the Social Centre, is open daily from 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Guests can start their day with a hot breakfast buffet and wind it down with a signature cocktail.
“At Latitude Suites we are focused on creating a relaxing atmosphere for our guests where they can unwind and make the most of their time with us,” said David Hupke, General Manager. “Our newly renovated suites are perfect for families visiting us for a beach vacation as well as for business travelers looking for a comfortable and convenient place to stay.”
It is conveniently located near Jersey Shore beaches and vibrant locales like Red Bank, Asbury Park, and Ocean Grove. A short drive takes guests to Pier Village's thriving community of unique shops and upscale restaurants. For shopping enthusiasts, Monmouth Mall is just 10 minutes away, while Jersey Shore Premium Outlets offer designer bargains nearby.
Latitude Suites is part of the Best Western Rewards® (BWR®) free loyalty program that allows members to earn points and perks at BWH Hotels. From December 2, 2024, through February 2, 2025, BWR members can earn 5,000 points after staying two nights (consecutive or separate) at any Best Western-branded hotel in the U.S., Canada, and the Caribbean Islands. Each member can earn up to 20,000 points with this offer. Members must register for the offer before completing their first eligible stay, either or at the hotel directly.
Reservations can be made by calling the hotel directly. Customers can also book their stay by calling BWH Hotels’ 24-hour reservation line at (800) 780-7234 or visiting bwh.com
Contact
Latitude SuitesContact
David Hupke
732-389-4800
www.latitudesuites.com
David Hupke
732-389-4800
www.latitudesuites.com
Categories