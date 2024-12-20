Award-Winning Independent Living Cottages Redefine Senior Living at Brookside Commerce
Cedar Communities announces the winner of the 2024 Model Room Contest, celebrating the “Cozy Cottage” Independent Living Suite at Brookside Commerce. This award-winning design highlights Brookside Commerce’s commitment to redefining senior living with a blend of privacy, comfort, and community amenities. The Independent Living Cottages offer seniors the best of both worlds - personalized, maintenance-free living with access to enriching services and a vibrant community.
Commerce, GA, December 20, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Cedar Communities is proud to announce the winner of this year’s Model Room Contest, “The Cozy Cottage” Independent Living Suite at Brookside Commerce – The Cottages, a hidden gem in the senior living space of Commerce, Georgia. The contest highlights the exceptional value of Brookside’s Independent Living Cottages, offering the perfect blend of privacy, comfort, and community amenities.
“Brookside Commerce has created something truly special with their Independent Living cottages. These residences offer residents not only a private, peaceful retreat but also access to all the enriching services and amenities that the larger community offers. It is literally the best of both worlds,” said Kaydee Foster, Spokesperson for Cedar Communities.
Located on the sprawling Brookside Commerce property, these spacious cottages feature up to two bedrooms, full kitchens, private driveways, and garages. Residents can personalize their living spaces and enjoy the luxury of maintenance-free living, weekly housekeeping, and access to community activities, dining, and health services. It’s this blend of independence and support that makes Brookside Commerce’s cottages a true oasis for seniors.
The Model Room Contest showcased the heart of what makes Brookside Commerce so unique. This year’s winning design stood out for its innovative touches that seamlessly integrated personal space with community features. “It’s not just about the aesthetics, but about creating a space where residents feel at home while staying connected to the vibrant life of the community,” said Kaitlyn Raper, Administrator at Brookside Commerce. “We are incredibly honored to be recognized once again as the Model Room Contest champion. This award is a reflection of the passion and commitment that our entire team puts into making Brookside Commerce a place where residents feel truly at home. From the design of our Independent Living Cottages to the daily care and attention provided, we aim to offer a living experience that exceeds expectations in every way.”
Joey Wilson, Maintenance Director at Brookside Commerce, added, “I’ve been here for years, and seeing this project come together has been a real highlight. It’s not just about fixing things; it’s about creating something beautiful for our residents. Being part of this team and receiving this recognition really means a lot. The Cottages are a perfect example of what we strive for: comfort, functionality, and a real sense of home.”
The winning design also reflects Brookside’s mission to provide a nurturing, fulfilling environment where seniors can thrive. “This recognition speaks volumes about the quality and care that goes into every detail,” said Rich Foster, CEO of Cedar Communities. “We’re proud to offer our residents not just a place to live, but a place to flourish. Our Independent Living Cottages allow seniors to maintain their independence while still being part of a vibrant community. This contest win is a reflection of that mission and the hard work that goes into making Brookside Commerce such a special place.”
Brookside Commerce’s Independent Living Cottages offer an exceptional opportunity for seniors seeking a tranquil, supportive environment without sacrificing privacy and comfort. For more information or to schedule a tour, visit https://brooksidecommerce.com.
Discover what makes Brookside Commerce home for many residents. Schedule your tour today and embrace a life of distinction, comfort, and community at Brookside Commerce.
Kaydee Foster
516-268-3400
cedarlp.com
