Award-Winning Independent Living Cottages Redefine Senior Living at Brookside Commerce

Cedar Communities announces the winner of the 2024 Model Room Contest, celebrating the “Cozy Cottage” Independent Living Suite at Brookside Commerce. This award-winning design highlights Brookside Commerce’s commitment to redefining senior living with a blend of privacy, comfort, and community amenities. The Independent Living Cottages offer seniors the best of both worlds - personalized, maintenance-free living with access to enriching services and a vibrant community.