Advanced eClinical Training’s (ACT) CCMA Program Approved by the American Council on Education (ACE) for College Credit Transfer
New York, NY, December 23, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Advanced eClinical Training (ACT) is proud to announce that its Certified Clinical Medical Assistant (CCMA) program has received approval from the American Council on Education (ACE). This prestigious recognition awards graduates 6 transferable vocational college credits.
What the ACE Approval Means for Students
The ACE CREDIT® program evaluates non-traditional educational courses and programs, such as those offered by ACT, to recommend them for college credit at participating institutions. With this approval, ACT graduates of the CCMA program are now able to:
• Earn 6 Vocational College Credits: These credits can be applied toward undergraduate degrees at colleges and universities within ACE’s extensive network of higher education partners.
• Save Time and Money: Students can bypass equivalent college coursework, accelerating their academic journey and reducing tuition costs.
• Expand Career Opportunities: The CCMA certification paired with transferable credits provides students with immediate entry into healthcare roles while laying the foundation for further education and advanced degrees.
• Gain Academic Recognition: This validation ensures that real-world skills acquired during training are acknowledged in the academic realm, creating a seamless pathway for lifelong learning.
The Value of the CCMA Program
ACT’s CCMA program is designed to equip students with the skills and certifications required to succeed in the healthcare industry. By combining immersive online learning, practical clinical training, and now ACE-recognized transferable credits, the program delivers unparalleled value to students.
Key highlights of the CCMA program include:
• Comprehensive Curriculum: Students learn essential healthcare skills, including medical terminology, patient care, anatomy, EKG procedures, and more.
• Fully Online & Self-Paced: The program is accessible to a diverse range of students, offering flexibility to complete the training in as little as 6–8 weeks.
• Career Preparation: Graduates are equipped for immediate workforce entry with certifications recognized nationwide.
• Pathway to Higher Education: The ACE approval formalizes the program’s credibility, ensuring that vocational training translates into academic credit.
How Students Can Leverage the ACE Approval
For students, earning ACE credits through the CCMA program creates a direct pathway to academic advancement:
1. ACE Transcript: Upon graduation, students receive an ACE transcript that documents the 6 college credits earned.
2. College Transfer: These credits can be submitted to any participating institution in ACE’s network for transfer toward degree programs.
3. Accelerated Degree Completion: Credits can reduce the time and cost associated with completing an associate or bachelor’s degree.
Message from Leadership
“This recognition awards graduates of the CCMA program with 6 transferable vocational college credits, validating the real-world skills and expertise they gain during their training,” said Shay Safarzadeh, CEO of ACT. “It reflects our unwavering commitment to creating meaningful opportunities for students, blending workforce readiness with academic growth.
Leah Meadwig, Chief Learning Officer at ACT, added, “This approval demonstrates the quality and rigor of our curriculum. We’re thrilled that students not only leave our program ready for successful careers in healthcare but now have a validated pathway to continue their education. It’s a testament to the impact of our mission.”
Impact for Partners and Stakeholders
This milestone also reinforces ACT’s commitment to its institutional partners and healthcare employers. By providing a program that aligns with both workforce and academic needs, ACT enhances its value as a trusted partner in education and training.
Benefits include:
• Enhanced Employer Confidence: Partners gain access to graduates who are both certified professionals and academically recognized.
• Strengthened Academic Partnerships: ACT’s alignment with ACE creates opportunities for collaboration with colleges and universities.
• Increased Access for Learners: Stakeholders can confidently recommend ACT’s programs as an entry point into both the workforce and higher education.
What Is the American Council on Education (ACE)?
The American Council on Education (ACE) is the leading organization for coordinating higher education in the United States. Its CREDIT® program evaluates non-traditional education for academic credit equivalency, bridging the gap between practical training and formal education.
Why This Matters
Our Commitment to Rewarding Excellence
ACT’s ACE approval is more than a milestone — it’s a testament to our unwavering commitment to the success of our students. We are proud to champion the idea that hard work, skills, and certifications should always lead to more: more opportunities, more recognition, and more achievements.
At Advanced eClinical Training (ACT), we firmly believe that the skills and certifications our students work hard to achieve should be more than just credentials — they should be transformative opportunities. Every certification earned, every clinical experience completed, and every skill mastered represents a step toward professional growth and academic advancement. Our programs are designed to reward this dedication with meaningful benefits that extend beyond the classroom.
Start Your Journey With ACT Today
Whether you’re looking to enter the healthcare field, continue your education, or advance your career, ACT is here to support you every step of the way.
For more information on ACT and available programs, please visit:
https://advclinical.org/
Media Contact:
Janny Ukaegbu
Outreach and Media Coordinator
j.ukaegbu@advclinical.org
+1 (617) 336-6104
