Mateside Global US Inc. Donates Durable Medical Supplies to the Spinal Cord Injury Support Group of South Florida
Ontario, CA, December 25, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Mateside Global US Inc., a leading provider of medical supplies and equipment, is proud to announce a donation of durable medical equipment to the Spinal Cord Injury Support Group of South Florida. This generous donation will directly benefit individuals living with spinal cord injuries in the South Florida community.
The Spinal Cord Injury Support Group of South Florida is a vital organization that provides friendship, education, advocacy, and recreational opportunities to individuals with spinal cord injuries and their caregivers. Mateside first connected with Ryan Gebauer, President of the Spinal Cord Injury Support Group of South Florida, during the Florida International Medical Expo (FIME) | Miami Fair 2024. Recognizing their shared mission to support the spinal cord injured community, Mateside proposed the idea of a donation. Through thoughtful discussions and careful planning, the partnership led to the donation of a range of durable medical supplies, bringing quality of life benefits to individuals with spinal cord injuries.
"This is my first year at Mateside, and I am honored to support the outstanding work of The Spinal Cord Injury Support Group of South Florida by donating durable medical equipment. This initiative is dedicated to empowering individuals affected by spinal cord injuries with access to essential mobility aids and home rehabilitation products, improving the quality of life for individuals with disabilities,” said Annabel Hou, Marketing Manager at Mateside Global US Inc. “Home rehabilitation is vital—not only for patients but also for their caregivers, families, and the broader community. At Mateside and VOCIC, we remain steadfast in our commitment to advancing innovative product development and making meaningful contributions to enhance wellness and improve the quality of life for as many people as possible," said Annabel Hou.
"I love Florida! I’m thrilled to revisit Miami for the Florida International Medical Expo (FIME) | Miami Fair 2025. Look forward to showcasing new products and reconnecting with old friends by then," said Annabel Hou.
"These donations to our members in need will significantly improve their quality of life so they can continue thriving,” said Ryan Gebauer.
About Mateside Global US Inc.
Mateside Global US Inc. is a well-established supplier of home medical rehabilitation products with over a decade of industry experience. Our mission is to help seniors and the physically challenged to live with independence and dignity by providing high-quality and high-standard home rehabilitation medical products. Happy you, Happy family.
About the Spinal Cord Injury Support Group of South Florida
The Spinal Cord Injury Support Group (SCISG) is a nonprofit organization that promotes camaraderie through friendship, education, advocacy and recreation to enhance the quality of life for those affected by spinal cord injuries, neurological disorders and other disabilities. SCISG has chapters in South Florida – Broward, Miami, and Palm Beach counties.
Media Contact:
Annabel Hou
Marketing Manager
annabel@vocic.us
Contact
SCISGContact
Ryan Gebauer
954-603-7926
www.scisg.org
