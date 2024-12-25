Dunia L. Alvarez Honored as Woman of the Month for December 2024 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Clarkston, WA, December 25, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Dunia L. Alvarez, of Clarkston, Washington, has been recognized as Woman of the Month for December 2024 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This prestigious distinction acknowledges her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of healthcare. Alvarez will be included in the Winter 2024 issue of P.O.W.E.R. Magazine, alongside other accomplished women who have demonstrated excellence in their respective industries.
About Dunia L. Alvarez
Dunia L. Alvarez is a resident care manager and triage nurse at Clarkston Cascadia/St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center. Her role involves managing patient care and performing triage duties in a healthcare setting. Alvarez's commitment to healthcare and patient care has established her as a dedicated professional in her field.
Alvarez holds an R.N. from Walla Walla Community College. She is a member of the American Nurses Association (ANA).
In her spare time, Dunia enjoys traveling, dancing, swimming, and spending time with friends.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is a dynamic and diverse network of high-achieving women making a real difference. For nearly a decade, we've provided a platform for women from all walks of life and all stages of their career to connect, collaborate, and empower each other to reach new heights. Our website, quarterly magazine, and exclusive events showcase member achievements and offer opportunities to gain recognition, build valuable business relationships, and access a wealth of knowledge and resources. If you or someone you know is a driven, accomplished woman looking to be recognized and make valuable connections, visit https://www.powerwoe.com/nomination-form/ to access POWER's nomination form for consideration.
About Dunia L. Alvarez
Dunia L. Alvarez is a resident care manager and triage nurse at Clarkston Cascadia/St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center. Her role involves managing patient care and performing triage duties in a healthcare setting. Alvarez's commitment to healthcare and patient care has established her as a dedicated professional in her field.
Alvarez holds an R.N. from Walla Walla Community College. She is a member of the American Nurses Association (ANA).
In her spare time, Dunia enjoys traveling, dancing, swimming, and spending time with friends.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is a dynamic and diverse network of high-achieving women making a real difference. For nearly a decade, we've provided a platform for women from all walks of life and all stages of their career to connect, collaborate, and empower each other to reach new heights. Our website, quarterly magazine, and exclusive events showcase member achievements and offer opportunities to gain recognition, build valuable business relationships, and access a wealth of knowledge and resources. If you or someone you know is a driven, accomplished woman looking to be recognized and make valuable connections, visit https://www.powerwoe.com/nomination-form/ to access POWER's nomination form for consideration.
Contact
P.O.W.E.R.Contact
Geri Shumer
516-677-9696
Geri Shumer
516-677-9696
Categories