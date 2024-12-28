CargoGuard Unveils Pre-Beta Phase of Innovative Tracking Application to Combat Double Broker Fraud and Cargo Theft

CargoGuard is an innovative startup transforming logistics security with its advanced tracking application. Designed to combat double broker fraud, cargo theft, and location spoofing, the platform offers real-time tracking, driver and registration verification, image location validation, and secure document submission. With seamless API integration and an intuitive interface, CargoGuard empowers brokers, carriers, and shippers to safeguard assets and enhance supply chain transparency.