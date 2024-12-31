Author, NJ Lujan's New Book, "Miri and the Honeybee," Follows a Senior Yorkie on a Quest to Save Her Puppy from the Breeder Who so Cruelly Dumped Her
Recent release “Miri And The Honeybee” from MindStir Media author N. J. Lujan is a poignantly compelling and ultimately upbeat novel that centers around a senior Yorkie who risks it all to save her puppy.
Raleigh, NC, December 31, 2024 --(PR.com)-- When Small Dog, a senior Yorkie, is dumped on the side of the road by her breeder, when no longer able to produce as a "dispenser," she's discovered by a kind human and soon learns not all humans are scary. In fact, her new human, Georgia, is quite lovely. But, for small dog - now known as Miri - there is one problem. Miri's last puppy remains with the breeder who so cruelly dumped her. She pains to leave Georgia and her new pack, but she must escape and risk losing everything to find her puppy. So, she sets off and with the help of new friends she meets along the way, and a brave honeybee, she finds something unexpected - she learns what it feels like to be loved, and the dispenser wasn't just a dispenser after all. Reviewers are hailing "Miri And The Honeybee," as "Reminiscent of classic Disney properties," and brings thought provoking awareness to the ethical treatment of animals.
Published by MindStir Media, N. J. Lujan's beautifully crafted tale of resilience, compassion, and self-discovery is an emotional, yet inspiring tale about big courage in a small body, a Yorkshire Terrier body, to be precise and is powerful, poignant, and packed with purpose. "Miri And The Honeybee," is more than a heartwarming “dog book.” It’s a clarion call to strengthen animal cruelty laws and a call to love.
Readers who wish to join Miri's quest to find her puppy can purchase "Miri And The Honeybee," at bookstores everywhere online.
www.njlujan.com
