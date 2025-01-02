Unique Tierra Negra® Premium Mexican Dark Salsa at the SFA Winter Fancy Food Show in Las Vegas, January 19-21, 2025.

Successful third-generation Chicago Mexican restauranteur Ivan Gutierrez offers his unique, authentic Tierra Negra® Premium Mexican Dark Salsa at The SFA Winter Fancy Food Show, Jan. 19-21, 2025. It’s spicy and delicious, with true Mexican flavors. Manufacturers, retailers, buyers & distributors get a first look at the products, trends, and brands that will shape the year to come.