Unique Tierra Negra® Premium Mexican Dark Salsa at the SFA Winter Fancy Food Show in Las Vegas, January 19-21, 2025.
Successful third-generation Chicago Mexican restauranteur Ivan Gutierrez offers his unique, authentic Tierra Negra® Premium Mexican Dark Salsa at The SFA Winter Fancy Food Show, Jan. 19-21, 2025. It’s spicy and delicious, with true Mexican flavors. Manufacturers, retailers, buyers & distributors get a first look at the products, trends, and brands that will shape the year to come.
Las Vegas, NV, January 02, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Successful third-generation Chicago Mexican restauranteur Ivan Gutierrez offers a unique, authentic dark salsa. The spicy and delicious Tierra Negra® Premium Mexican Dark Salsa arrives at the first Industry trade show of the year. The Winter Fancy Food Show offers a chance for entrepreneurs like Ivan to meet innovation-hungry decision-makers from across the industry.
The Specialty Food Association (SFA) Winter Fancy Food Show in Las Vegas on Jan. 19-21, 2025, is more than a trade show. The show is a trade-only event for professionals in the specialty food and beverage industry and is not open to the general public.
The show provides trend-setting makers, buyers, and distributors a first look at the products, flavors, and ideas set to reshape retail shelves across the country and the world. More than 15,000 professionals will participate in the 2025 Winter Fancy Food Show to get a first look at the products, trends, and brands that will shape the year to come. The 49th Specialty Food Association (SFA) Winter Fancy Food Show brings together tastemakers from retail, distribution, and food service to set the tone for the year ahead in specialty food.
Ivan Gutierrez, Founder & CEO of Tierra Negra® Salsa, says, "Tierra Negra is inspired by the cultural richness of my ancestry and the example of hard work that was taught to me since childhood. My wish is for Tierra Negra to be savored and enjoyed by all.” Customers commented, "Wow! The flavor continues in your mouth." And, "This is a delicacy for your palate. You savor Mexico one spoon of Tierra Negra at a time!"
This authentic dark salsa was incubated at The Hatchery in Chicago, a food incubator and production facility dedicated to supporting food entrepreneurs. "We are so proud of what Ivan has accomplished within The Hatchery's Incubation Program," said Natalie Shmulik, Chief Strategy & Incubation Officer, ICNC/The Hatchery. "Our team has been adding Tierra Negra salsa to everything, and we cannot wait to see the product take off on more store shelves.” Ivan will be at the show, demonstrating with other The Hatchery up-and-coming food entrepreneurs, The Cumin Club, Tasting India, and Jala-Lujah.
Tierra Negra's mission is to create unexpected Mexican flavors using modern twists with century-old ingredients. Tierra Negra Salsa is a unique blend of olive oil, pasilla chili pepper, garlic, guajillo pepper, cane sugar, granulated onions, annatto, cumin, ground cloves, and coriander! This authentic Mexican dark salsa will transform your tacos, omelets, steaks, seafood, quesadillas, sauces, bruschetta, and more.
The Tierra Negra® Premium Mexican Dark Salsa was successfully launched in 2024. Tierra Negra is available to purchase at the following locations: Agora Market in Bucktown, Southport Grocery & Cafe in Lake View, Potash Market in Gold Coast, and Central Market in Houston, Plano, Dallas, San Antonio, Southlake, Forth Worth, and Austin Texas. And in Pete's Fresh Market in Willow Brook, Bridgeview, Oak Park, and Glen Ellyn. Other new stores are coming soon.
The SFA Winter Fancy Food Show will help entrepreneurs like Ivan Gutierrez meet qualified buyers.
For wholesale orders of Tierra Negra® Premium Mexican Dark Salsa, contact Founder & CEO Ivan Gutierrez. Individuals can order at www.tierranegrasalsa.com.
