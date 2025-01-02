19-Year-Old Anthony Pittman of Canton, MA, Announces Fourth Album, "The Healing Of Art"

Anthony Pittman is a 19-year-old singer-songwriter and producer from Canton, MA. Known for his exceptional ability to blend electro-pop, dance, and rock, Pittman has independently released four albums. His latest project, THE HEALING OF ART, exemplifies his dedication to high-quality music and his belief in the healing power of art.