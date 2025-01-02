19-Year-Old Anthony Pittman of Canton, MA, Announces Fourth Album, "The Healing Of Art"
Anthony Pittman is a 19-year-old singer-songwriter and producer from Canton, MA. Known for his exceptional ability to blend electro-pop, dance, and rock, Pittman has independently released four albums. His latest project, THE HEALING OF ART, exemplifies his dedication to high-quality music and his belief in the healing power of art.
Canton, MA, January 02, 2025 --(PR.com)-- At just 19 years old, Anthony Pittman, a Canton native, is set to release his fourth studio album, The Healing of Art, on March 14, 2025. This groundbreaking project, which blends electro-pop, dance, and rock, marks a major milestone for the young artist, as it will also be his first release available on vinyl. Pre-orders for the vinyl will go live on Friday, January 3.
Pittman, who celebrated his 19th birthday just two days before the new year, has once again written, mixed, mastered, and performed every track himself. The album’s title, The Healing of Art, is a clever play on the phrase “the art of healing,” reflecting Pittman’s belief in the transformative power of music.
“This album is deeply personal to me,” Pittman shares. “It’s about the ways art can heal and inspire us, and I’m thrilled to bring that message to life on vinyl for the first time.”
With its genre-blending sound and polished production, The Healing of Art is poised to capture the attention of music fans and critics alike. From its high-energy dance tracks to its introspective rock ballads, the album showcases Pittman’s versatility and artistic growth.
Vinyl editions of the album will be available for pre-order starting January 3, 2025, alongside digital pre-orders on major platforms.
Instagram: @anthonypittmanmusic
For additional information or inquiries, please contact Anthony Pittman directly via email at anthonypittman24@icloud.com or by phone at 609-284-7594.
Pittman, who celebrated his 19th birthday just two days before the new year, has once again written, mixed, mastered, and performed every track himself. The album’s title, The Healing of Art, is a clever play on the phrase “the art of healing,” reflecting Pittman’s belief in the transformative power of music.
“This album is deeply personal to me,” Pittman shares. “It’s about the ways art can heal and inspire us, and I’m thrilled to bring that message to life on vinyl for the first time.”
With its genre-blending sound and polished production, The Healing of Art is poised to capture the attention of music fans and critics alike. From its high-energy dance tracks to its introspective rock ballads, the album showcases Pittman’s versatility and artistic growth.
Vinyl editions of the album will be available for pre-order starting January 3, 2025, alongside digital pre-orders on major platforms.
Instagram: @anthonypittmanmusic
For additional information or inquiries, please contact Anthony Pittman directly via email at anthonypittman24@icloud.com or by phone at 609-284-7594.
Contact
Anthony Pittman MusicContact
Anthony Pittman
609-284-7594
anthonypittmanmerch.myshopify.com
Anthony Pittman
609-284-7594
anthonypittmanmerch.myshopify.com
Multimedia
Album cover
With a dynamic blend of genres and a sound that transcends expectations, this album highlights Pittman’s ability to connect with audiences across styles and moods. Each track showcases his versatility and dedication to delivering a world-class listening experience.
Categories