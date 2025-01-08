Introducing Summit Edge Realty at Keller Williams Realty Consultants
Familiar Faces. New Brand. Same Dedication to Serving Kentuckiana.
Jeffersonville, IN, January 08, 2025 --(PR.com)-- A familiar group of experienced real estate professionals is excited to announce the launch of their new company: Summit Edge Realty at Keller Williams Realty Consultants. Former members of Big Red Team at Keller Williams Realty Consultants, including Rob Gaines, Angie Ripperdan, Buffy Kirkman, Rachel Pledger, Jenna Davis, Bryan Veech, Billy Spear, and Paul Aud, are embarking on this new venture to continue delivering exceptional real estate solutions to Kentuckiana.
Owners Rob Gaines, Angie Ripperdan, and Buffy Kirkman emphasize that while they have a new name and a new brand, their commitment to providing personalized, high-quality service remains steadfast. Summit Edge Realty’s mission is simple: "Any real estate company can help you buy or sell a home; we provide solutions designed specifically for you."
This move marks an exciting new chapter for the team, allowing them to create a fresh brand focused on delivering tailored real estate services and solutions.
"At Summit Edge Realty, we bring together six exceptional leaders, each passionate about delivering personalized real estate solutions,” said Co-Founder Rob Gaines. “Our mission is simple: to help our team and our clients achieve their best life by tailoring every experience to their unique needs. With the power of six and a commitment to one unified goal, we’re redefining what real estate service can be."
Whether you’re buying, selling, or seeking real estate guidance in the Kentuckiana area, Summit Edge Realty is ready to help you achieve your goals with the professionalism, care, and dedication you’ve come to rely on.
For more information or to get in touch with the Summit Edge Realty team, visit SummitEdgeRealty.com.
Contact
Summit Edge Realty at Keller Williams Realty ConsultantsContact
Buffy Kirkman
(812) 203-5265
summitedgerealty.com
