HealthGenics LLC: Transforming Healthcare and Independence

HealthGenics LLC, a New Mexico-based healthcare company founded by Jacob McGrath at 21, specializes in assistive technology and medical supplies. The company provides customized solutions such as mobility aids and wearable tech, supporting individuals with disabilities in achieving independence. With local inventory, same-day delivery, and emergency supply services, HealthGenics LLC partners with healthcare providers and waiver programs to improve access to essential resources.