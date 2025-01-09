Rev. Dr. Natalie P. Alford Selected as a Woman of the Month for December 2024 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Mitchellville, MD, January 09, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Natalie P. Alford of Mitchellville, Maryland has been selected as a Woman of the Month for December 2024 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of religion. She will be featured in the winter issue alongside other woman or empowerment. A valued member of P.O.W.E.R., she also was named a Woman of the Month for March 2024.
About Rev. Dr. Natalie P. Alford
Rev. Dr. Natalie P. Alford is an author, preacher, and motivational speaker. She is also a Certified Ministry Advantage Life Coach and the founder and CEO of Natalie P. Alford Ministries, Inc. Her ministry work provides counseling, coaching services, and workshops to prevent chronic community violence.
An advocate and speaker in her community, Rev. Dr. Alford is a strategist and social activist. She was a charter member of the MOT (Middletown, Odessa, Townsend) branch of the NAACP in Middletown, Delaware, and a charter member of the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority – Middletown, Delaware Alumnae Chapter. She serves on multiple boards that promote equality, empowerment, and advancement of all people.
In addition, Dr. Rev. Alford is an educator and has held many adjunct positions teaching legal, ethical, and crisis issues in counseling, counselor education, pastoral care and counseling, loss and grief, family and group counseling, and religious studies and philosophy at Monroe Community College, University of Rochester, and Colgate Rochester Divinity School, Rochester, New York.
Natalie received her doctorate in Education from the University of Rochester and began her career in corporate America. In 1989, she switched gears and enrolled in the Harvard University Divinity School to begin her academic, theological education.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and powerwoe.com
P.O.W.E.R. - Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized is an organization and an online community. P.O.W.E.R. Magazine is a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring celebrities and everyday hardworking professional women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of women who will mentor, inspire, and empower each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services and collaborating with like-minded professionals, our members can potentially gain the recognition and exposure they deserve, as well as obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success.
