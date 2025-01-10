Just Four Wheels Car, Truck and Van Rental Expands in South Jersey with New Location in Turnersville
Turnersville, NJ, January 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Just Four Wheels Car, Truck and Van Rental, a locally owned and operated car, truck, and van rental company, is pleased to announce the opening of its new location at 5501 Route 42, Turnersville, NJ 08012.
With over 40 years of experience serving South Jersey, Just Four Wheels Car, Truck and Van Rental continues to expand its services to meet the growing demands of the community. This new location will offer a wide range of vehicles for rent, including:
Cars and SUVs
Minivans
15-passenger vans
Cargo vans
Trucks ranging in size from 16 to 26ft
Just Four Wheels Car, Truck and Van Rental rents vehicles for local and long-distance use, with options for short-term and long-term rentals. Whether you need a vehicle for a day, a week, or a month, Just Four Wheels Car, Truck and Van Rental has you covered.
The Turnersville location will be managed by Cindi Chea, a seasoned professional with over 15 years of experience in the local rental market. Cindi's expertise and commitment to customer satisfaction will ensure that every customer has a positive and hassle-free rental experience.
In addition to the new Turnersville location, Just Four Wheels Car, Truck and Van Rental operates seven other locations throughout South Jersey, including:
Galloway, NJ
Lakewood, NJ
West Berlin, NJ
Vineland, NJ
Hammonton, NJ
Cape May, NJ
Somerset, NJ
"We are excited to bring our services to the Turnersville community," said Jorden van Hest, General Manager of Just Four Wheels Car, Truck and Van Rental. "Our goal is to provide our customers with a wide range of reliable vehicles and exceptional customer service."
For more information, please visit our website at www.just4wheels.com or call us at 856-352-1600.
About Just Four Wheels Car, Truck and Van Rental:
Just Four Wheels Car, Truck and Van Rental is a locally owned and operated car, truck, and van rental company serving South Jersey since 1978. We offer a wide range of vehicles for rent, with options for local and long-distance use, short-term and long-term rentals.
Contact:
Jorden van Hest
Just Four Wheels Car, Truck and Van Rental
609 517 1515
jorden@just4wheels.com
