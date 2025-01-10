Dr. Susan Grunin Awarded a Lifetime Achievement Award by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Naples, FL, January 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Dr. Susan Grunin of Naples, Florida, has been awarded a Lifetime Achievement Award by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). One of the organization’s highest honors, this prestigious distinction acknowledges her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of publishing. Dr. Grunin was also selected to be honored on the iconic Times Square billboards this upcoming March.
About Dr. Susan Grunin
A retired college professor, Dr. Susan Grunin is the author of the children’s book series, "Life Lessons and Tales of Little MisFit." She has recently published, “Life Isn't Always What it Seems” and “Life Isn't Always Fair.” Both books earned the NABE Pinnacle Achievement Award.
Book Three of the series, Life Is Like a Fountain – It Has Its Ups (Opportunities and Successes) and Downs (Disappointments and Failures) will be published in the next few weeks. In total, the series will contain seven books. Dr. Grunin is also an accomplished artist who creates original oil paintings and photography, with numerous pieces available for purchase through her company, SKG Creations and on her website.
During her career, Dr. Grunin worked with children and young adults in various capacities including more than two decades teaching for the University of Virginia and other colleges and universities. She authored a textbook for the University of Virginia Graduate School. In addition, Dr. Grunin holds a coaching certificate and served as an executive coach and CEO of Think Strategic Consulting. She also held positions as a human capital consultant and a federal law enforcement officer for over 25 years, where she was the first female regional administrator in the Federal Courts - Federal Probation System. A future book about her Federal Law Enforcement experiences is planned.
Finally, Dr, Grunin is a member of the executive board of the Gulf Coast Writers Association of SW Florida and a member of the Society of Book Writers and Illustrators. She and her husband, Howard, live in Naples, Florida with their Shiba Inu, Kona. They have two sons and one granddaughter.
A graduate of the University of Illinois. Dr. Grunin earned an M.A. in Public Administration, an M.A. in Criminal Justice Administration, and a Ph.D. in Public Policy Analysis from the school.
For more information, visit SKG Creations.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is a dynamic and diverse network of high-achieving women making a real difference. For nearly a decade, we've provided a platform for women from all walks of life and all stages of their career to connect, collaborate, and empower each other to reach new heights. Our website, quarterly magazine, and exclusive events showcase member achievements and offer opportunities to gain recognition, build valuable business relationships, and access a wealth of knowledge and resources. If you or someone you know is a driven, accomplished woman looking to be recognized and make valuable connections, visit https://www.powerwoe.com/nomination-form/ to access POWER’s nomination form for consideration.
About Dr. Susan Grunin
A retired college professor, Dr. Susan Grunin is the author of the children’s book series, "Life Lessons and Tales of Little MisFit." She has recently published, “Life Isn't Always What it Seems” and “Life Isn't Always Fair.” Both books earned the NABE Pinnacle Achievement Award.
Book Three of the series, Life Is Like a Fountain – It Has Its Ups (Opportunities and Successes) and Downs (Disappointments and Failures) will be published in the next few weeks. In total, the series will contain seven books. Dr. Grunin is also an accomplished artist who creates original oil paintings and photography, with numerous pieces available for purchase through her company, SKG Creations and on her website.
During her career, Dr. Grunin worked with children and young adults in various capacities including more than two decades teaching for the University of Virginia and other colleges and universities. She authored a textbook for the University of Virginia Graduate School. In addition, Dr. Grunin holds a coaching certificate and served as an executive coach and CEO of Think Strategic Consulting. She also held positions as a human capital consultant and a federal law enforcement officer for over 25 years, where she was the first female regional administrator in the Federal Courts - Federal Probation System. A future book about her Federal Law Enforcement experiences is planned.
Finally, Dr, Grunin is a member of the executive board of the Gulf Coast Writers Association of SW Florida and a member of the Society of Book Writers and Illustrators. She and her husband, Howard, live in Naples, Florida with their Shiba Inu, Kona. They have two sons and one granddaughter.
A graduate of the University of Illinois. Dr. Grunin earned an M.A. in Public Administration, an M.A. in Criminal Justice Administration, and a Ph.D. in Public Policy Analysis from the school.
For more information, visit SKG Creations.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is a dynamic and diverse network of high-achieving women making a real difference. For nearly a decade, we've provided a platform for women from all walks of life and all stages of their career to connect, collaborate, and empower each other to reach new heights. Our website, quarterly magazine, and exclusive events showcase member achievements and offer opportunities to gain recognition, build valuable business relationships, and access a wealth of knowledge and resources. If you or someone you know is a driven, accomplished woman looking to be recognized and make valuable connections, visit https://www.powerwoe.com/nomination-form/ to access POWER’s nomination form for consideration.
Contact
P.O.W.E.R.Contact
Geri Shumer
516-677-9696
Geri Shumer
516-677-9696
Categories