ShopProp Offers Free Home Buying and Renting Services to Those Affected by the Los Angeles Fire
Los Angeles, CA, January 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- In response to the devastating Los Angeles fire that has displaced countless families, ShopProp is proud to announce its commitment to supporting those impacted by offering free home buying and renting services. We are also calling on other real estate agents and industry professionals to join us in this initiative and extend their support to those in need. This initiative will run through the end of January or until resources are fully utilized.
“At ShopProp, we believe in giving back to the communities we serve,” said Rob Luecke, CEO of ShopProp. “This fire has uprooted lives and left families in urgent need of housing solutions. We want to do our part by providing free services to help them find new homes quickly and affordably.”
What the Initiative Includes:
Home Buying Services: Assistance with navigating the process of purchasing a home, including accessing listings, viewing properties, and connecting with licensed agents.
Renting Services: Support for finding and securing rental properties to help displaced renters find immediate housing solutions.
Who Is Eligible?
This offer is available to buyers and renters who have been directly impacted by the Los Angeles fire. Proof of impact may be requested to ensure resources reach those who need them most.
How to Apply:
Impacted individuals can visit ShopProp’s website or contact the team directly at team@shopprop.com to get started. ShopProp’s team of licensed agents is ready to assist with navigating listings and ensuring a smooth transition into a new home.
About ShopProp:
ShopProp is a full-service real estate brokerage revolutionizing the industry with commission-free home buying and selling options. With a mission to make homeownership more accessible, ShopProp provides innovative solutions that save clients money while delivering unparalleled service.
For media inquiries or more information about this initiative, please contact:
Rob Luecke
CEO, ShopProp
Email: team@shopprop.com
Phone: 888-821-0556
Join Us in Rebuilding Lives
ShopProp is committed to helping the Los Angeles community recover and rebuild. By working together with other agents and partners, we can make an even greater impact in rebuilding lives and communities. If you or someone you know has been affected by the fire, reach out to ShopProp for free assistance in finding a new place to call home.
ShopProp: Rebuilding Communities, One Home at a Time.
Contact
ShopPropContact
Rob Luecke
888-821-0556
www.shopprop.com
