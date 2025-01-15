iVendNext Unveils AI-Powered Retail Management Platform at NRF 2025
iVend Retail, a decade-long leader in retail technology, launches iVendNext at NRF 2025. This next-generation platform combines AI, native ERP, and CRM capabilities in a unified solution for mid to large retailers. iVendNext features customizable POS, built-in webshop, and an innovative marketplace for vertical-specific applications. The platform builds on iVend Retail's extensive experience while introducing cutting-edge technology to address modern retail challenges.
New York, NY, January 15, 2025 --(PR.com)-- iVendNext, a leading innovator in retail technology solutions, today announced the launch of its comprehensive retail management platform at the National Retail Federation's (NRF) Big Show 2025. This cutting-edge solution marks a significant advancement in retail operations technology, offering mid to large-sized retailers a unified platform that seamlessly integrates essential business functions.
The iVendNext platform represents a paradigm shift in retail management software, combining artificial intelligence capabilities with native ERP and CRM functionalities. This integration enables retailers to streamline their operations while maintaining complete control over their business processes.
"Today's retailers face unprecedented challenges in managing complex operations while delivering exceptional customer experiences," said Pankaj Mathur, COO of iVendNext. "Our platform addresses these challenges head-on by providing a single, intelligent solution that grows with their business."
Key features of the iVendNext platform include:
AI-powered operational intelligence
Fully customizable POS system adaptable to various retail verticals
Integrated e-commerce capabilities for omnichannel retail
Comprehensive marketplace for vertical-specific applications
Real-time analytics and reporting dashboard
Native ERP and CRM functionality
The platform's marketplace functionality sets it apart by allowing third-party developers and partners to create and publish specialized applications, enabling retailers to tailor the solution to their specific business needs. This extensibility ensures that retailers can adapt the platform as their business requirements evolve.
iVendNext's solution comes at a crucial time when retailers are actively seeking ways to consolidate their technology stack while improving operational efficiency. The platform's ability to unify various business functions while offering flexibility through its marketplace approach positions it as a significant player in the retail technology space.
The company is showcasing the platform at NRF 2025 (Booth #3103), where attendees can experience firsthand how iVendNext is transforming retail operations through its innovative approach to business management.
Contact
CitiXsys Americas Inc.Contact
Manish Chaturvedi
+9199100381523
ivendnext.com
