iVendNext Unveils AI-Powered Retail Management Platform at NRF 2025

iVend Retail, a decade-long leader in retail technology, launches iVendNext at NRF 2025. This next-generation platform combines AI, native ERP, and CRM capabilities in a unified solution for mid to large retailers. iVendNext features customizable POS, built-in webshop, and an innovative marketplace for vertical-specific applications. The platform builds on iVend Retail's extensive experience while introducing cutting-edge technology to address modern retail challenges.