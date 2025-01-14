Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Names Ayesha N. Everett as a Lifetime Featured Member
Detroit, MI, January 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Ayesha N. Everett of Detroit, Michigan, has been named a Lifetime Featured Member by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of real estate and finance. She will be featured on the Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide online directory for life. A valued member of Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide, Everett also was selected as a Professional of the Year for 2024.
About Ayesha N. Everett
A highly accomplished financial executive and real estate professional, Ayesha N. Everett is currently serving as chief financial officer and president of Vermas Holdings. With a keen eye for opportunity and a deep understanding of market trends, Everett plays a pivotal role in facilitating investments for both residential and multifamily real estate.
With over 20 years of experience, she is a collaborative leader, adept at solving complex financial challenges. Her expertise extends to entrepreneurship, where she has demonstrated a knack for building and growing successful ventures.
Everett graduated from the University of Phoenix with a Bachelor of Science in Accounting. She is an active member of the Michigan Real Estate Investors Association.
In her free time, she enjoys reading, strategic games, and word games.
About Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide
Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide highlights the professional lives of individuals from every significant field or industry including business, medicine, law, education, art, government, and entertainment. Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide is an online publication providing our members' current and pertinent business information. It is also a biographical information source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians, and executive search firms throughout the world. Our goal is to ensure that our members receive all of the networking, exposure, and recognition capabilities to potentially increase their business.
