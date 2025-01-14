Singer and Actress Ann Nesby Returns with Soulful R&B Anthem "My Man," a Celebration of Love, Devotion, and Timeless Artistry

Ann Nesby, two-time Grammy-winning vocalist, returns with “My Man,” a soulful R&B love anthem releasing January 24, 2025. Written by R.L. of Next, Brian Cook, and Nesby, the single celebrates enduring love. Supported by SiriusXM, Music Choice, and iHeartMedia, “My Man” bridges Nesby’s iconic legacy with modern R&B. A celebrated artist, Nesby continues to inspire with her timeless voice and heartfelt music.