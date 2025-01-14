Award-Winning Soulful Prosperity Coach, Launches Fractional Leadership to Help Businesses Thrive

Prosperous Jenn, Soulful Prosperity Coach, and Most Dedicated Transformation Coach 2024 (New York), has rebranded to reflect her journey of clarity and alignment. She’s launching Fractional Leadership, a service helping business owners scale with clarity, accountability, and freedom—without the need for a full-time executive. With a mission to help leaders align their vision with strategy, Jenn’s work empowers purpose-driven businesses to thrive.